Axed F1 driver's comeback hopes for Canadian Grand Prix take dramatic turn

Ex-Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne has provided an update on a potential shock return to the grid in Canada this weekend.

Vandoorne has not competed in F1 since his disappointing two campaigns as Fernando Alonso's team-mate in 2017 and 2018 at McLaren.

However, as a reserve driver to Aston Martin the Belgian was a candidate to race in place of Lance Stroll after the Canadian missed the Spanish Grand Prix.

Stroll took part in qualifying in Barcelona, but had to sit out the race, with an official team statement revealing he was feeling the after effects of an operation he underwent in 2023 in his wrist and hand.

Due to FIA rules, it meant that Aston Martin had just one car competing in the main event in Spain, and following a procedure in the immediate aftermath of the Spanish GP weekend, there are still doubts about whether he will be able to compete in his home race this week.

Vandoorne and the team's other reserve driver Felipe Drugovich have been in the frame to replace Stroll if he is not able to participate in Canada, although both men are currently scheduled to be taking part in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France.

Vandoorne offered an update on his colleague's condition, earlier in the week suggesting that the race is still on for the 26-year-old to be able to participate.

"I think Lance is in good shape and has good doctors working with him," Vandoorne said, according to sport.de. "He will do everything he can to be at the race in Canada."

Aston Martin have now confirmed Stroll will compete in his home race, ruling out the possibility of Vandoorne returning to F1.

Aston Martin face new concerns

While the Silverstone-based outfit will understandably want Stroll back as quickly as possible - he has scored 14 of the team's 16 points so far in 2025 - they will be aware that it will be far more costly for them if Stroll takes part in the weekend's early sessions, but can't take part in the race.

The team are scrambling around near the bottom of the constructors' championship, sat down in ninth, only ahead of Alpine, and they cannot afford another week of having just one car in the race.

In this sense, they will likely be looking to make a final decision on Stroll's health sooner rather than later, with an announcement expected later this week.

Vandoorne would likely jump at the chance of returning to F1 for a one-off race, with the Belgian not having raced in the sport since 2018.

Now 33 years old, Vandoorne spent his two full seasons in the sport with McLaren, claiming 25 points across the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

