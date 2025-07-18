close global

Lawrence Stroll and Toto Wolff face-to-face with lightning background

Aston Martin and Mercedes handed defeat ahead of Belgian GP

Both Mercedes and Aston Martin were handed defeats in a fun off-track event during the mini break in the F1 calendar.

With no race until the end of the month at the Belgian Grand Prix, Mercedes and Aston Martin found another way to compete with each other, with a Northamptonshire derby taking place at the home of Brackley Town Football Club.

Two sets of teams from the F1 rivals - a men's team and a women's team - took part in two charity football matches, with all the proceeds being split between Helen & Douglas House and the Northamptonshire Health Charity.

In typical F1 fashion, the rivalry between the two teams remained intense despite the great cause the event was supporting.

Following the summer showdown, Aston Martin posted on their social media page to reveal that their women's team thrashed Mercedes 6-2.

However, Mercedes soon got their own back with a 3-2 victory in the men's match, with the outfits both leaving the event with one win and one defeat each.

Aston Martin may still try to take the bragging rights however, with the aggregate score between the two matches swinging 8-5 in favour of Lawrence Stroll's F1 outfit.

Aston Martin and Mercedes rivalry heats up after off-track battle

Now that the fun of the football charity matches are done, attention will switch back to the upcoming Belgian GP, where the two teams will be competing on track once more.

Aston Martin's torrid season to date needs to improve, with the Silverstone outfit desperately hoping to get closer to championship contention in the future when new regulations sweep into the sport in 2026.

Mercedes, on the other hand, are looking to retake second in the constructors' championship, after a dismal British Grand Prix last time out saw them slip further behind Ferrari.

Toto Wolff's outfit are not in a fight for either of the championships in 2025 as things stand, but they will certainly be hoping for a minimum of a few more race victories in the second half of the season.

