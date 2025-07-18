close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Monaco, 2025

F1 News Today: Red Bull heavily fear Verstappen exit as team open up on Daniel Ricciardo U-turn

F1 News Today: Red Bull heavily fear Verstappen exit as team open up on Daniel Ricciardo U-turn

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Monaco, 2025

Red Bull are reportedly fearing the worst awaiting an official decision over the future of their star driver Max Verstappen who could leave at the end of the season.

➡️ READ MORE

Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn

Cadillac F1 boss Graeme Lowdon has delivered a verdict over whether Daniel Ricciardo could make a return to the sport with the American outfit.

➡️ READ MORE

New Christian Horner partnership could be a NIGHTMARE for F1

GPFans writer Sheona Mountford gives her take on what could become a huge partnership between two experienced F1 minds

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton's Dad reveals pivotal F1 moment that took YEARS to payback

Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony Hamilton has unveiled the key moment in the champion’s childhood that set his son on the route towards F1.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen 'will take' Red Bull exit but create new 'problem'

Max Verstappen has been tipped to exit Red Bull and join F1 rivals Mercedes by a former driver.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso issues BRUTAL Newey response over 2025 F1 car performance

Fernando Alonso has suggested that Adrian Newey is not bothered one bit about developing Aston Martin's 2025 F1 car, with his focus fully on trying to get ahead of the new regulations in 2026..

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Christian Horner Daniel Ricciardo
F1 News Today: Wolff and Horner partnership plan revealed as Hamilton 'could quit Ferrari' over key personnel change
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Wolff and Horner partnership plan revealed as Hamilton 'could quit Ferrari' over key personnel change

  • Yesterday 22:07
F1 News Today: Christian Horner's painful Red Bull admission surfaces as key update issued
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Christian Horner's painful Red Bull admission surfaces as key update issued

  • Yesterday 06:57

Latest News

Red Bull Crisis

Max Verstappen REJECTS F1 comparison with upcoming Red Bull star

  • 39 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull heavily fear Verstappen exit as team open up on Daniel Ricciardo U-turn

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Russell follows in Verstappen footsteps with EXTRAVAGANT purchase

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Wolff and Horner partnership plan revealed as Hamilton 'could quit Ferrari' over key personnel change

  • Yesterday 22:07
Daniel Ricciardo

Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn

  • Yesterday 21:55
Max Verstappen

Red Bull 'terrified' over pivotal Max Verstappen F1 decision

  • Yesterday 21:14
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x