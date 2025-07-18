Red Bull are reportedly fearing the worst awaiting an official decision over the future of their star driver Max Verstappen who could leave at the end of the season.

➡️ READ MORE

Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn

Cadillac F1 boss Graeme Lowdon has delivered a verdict over whether Daniel Ricciardo could make a return to the sport with the American outfit.

➡️ READ MORE

New Christian Horner partnership could be a NIGHTMARE for F1

GPFans writer Sheona Mountford gives her take on what could become a huge partnership between two experienced F1 minds

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton's Dad reveals pivotal F1 moment that took YEARS to payback

Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony Hamilton has unveiled the key moment in the champion’s childhood that set his son on the route towards F1.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen 'will take' Red Bull exit but create new 'problem'

Max Verstappen has been tipped to exit Red Bull and join F1 rivals Mercedes by a former driver.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso issues BRUTAL Newey response over 2025 F1 car performance

Fernando Alonso has suggested that Adrian Newey is not bothered one bit about developing Aston Martin's 2025 F1 car, with his focus fully on trying to get ahead of the new regulations in 2026..

➡️ READ MORE

Related