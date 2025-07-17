Max Verstappen has been tipped to exit Red Bull and join F1 rivals Mercedes by a former driver.

Riccardo Patrese competed in F1 from 1977 until 1993, finishing second to Williams team-mate Nigel Mansell in the 1992 world drivers’ championship and collecting six race wins across his career.

The Italian driver has become the latest figure to react to Red Bull’s ongoing crisis, following the departure of team principal Christian Horner and the increased likelihood Verstappen could switch to Mercedes.

Speaking to Prime Casino, Patrese claimed that Verstappen will exit Red Bull, but identified further problems for the four-time world champion should he move to Mercedes.

“For Max, this means he probably would like to change. And now, everybody says that the best option is Mercedes because they have the best new power unit,” Patrese said.

“As it was the last time when the previous regulations came in, they immediately had a big advantage, and they won many championships.

“I believe that in his mind, if he can go and join Mercedes, he will. As things are now, I don't think he's very happy to stay in Red Bull.

“For sure, the situation in Red Bull, from the technical point of view and an organisational point of view, is not the same team as some years ago. For a driver like Max to spend one year without a competitive car is not an option.”

Will Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Red Bull has changed a lot in the past year

If Verstappen does leave Red Bull for Mercedes, there is no guarantee that he will compete in a championship winning car next year, despite the expectations placed on the Brackley-based outfit for 2026.

The Dutchman will also have to displace one of Mercedes’ current drivers George Russell or Kimi Antonelli, as a difficult decision faces the team.

Patrese continued that Verstappen must be in a championship winning car, and if Mercedes do not deliver him with a challenger it could become a ‘problem’.

“Already this year, it’s only because of his ability that he has pole position and sometimes he wins a grand prix. Max is what I saw in my era with Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna,” he added.

“Even with a situation where their team is not the top team, they can still win races and maybe go for a championship. But for a driver like Max, that is not enough. He definitely thinks it is time to make a move. But then what happens at Mercedes, if he goes there, that is another problem.”

