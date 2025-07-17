Christian Horner has already been linked to multiple F1 teams up-and-down the grid, despite it only being a week since Red Bull announced his departure.

Amongst the rumours and speculation over Horner's future, Alpine has emerged as a contender for his services. However, if he were to move to the Enstone-based outfit there are suggestions he may not be alone.

Alpine are a team in crisis currently, sitting last in the constructors’ championship and struggling to consistently score points. Something needs to change to re-orientate the squad if they are ever to become a competitive F1 team.

Horner could well be the man to do this, but he may also be joined by a familiar name from F1’s history. Bernie Ecclestone.

However, bringing Ecclestone back to F1 would be a setback for the sport that has only expanded and grown since his departure.

Ecclestone should not return to F1

Bernie Ecclestone ran F1 from 1987 until 2017

Ecclestone transformed F1 during his time at the top from 1987 until 2017, turning it into a global sport and negotiating lucrative television deals.

However, the 94-year-old has always been one of F1’s most controversial figures, not only for his actions within the sport but also in his own comments and views outside of it.

Inviting Ecclestone back into a team contrasts with the image F1 is trying to perpetuate on a global stage, one that is open and accepting of its new fanbase.

Ecclestone has been controversial in the past over his negative comments about Lewis Hamilton, and his specific attacks on the champion's identity have drawn criticism in recent years.

Criticising Hamilton's fashion sense and foray into Hollywood are pitiful attempts by Ecclestone to try and tear down the seven-time world champion, a driver who has brought unprecedented attention and engagement to F1, especially since he joined Ferrari.

Ecclestone's outdated views contrast with F1's own aims in the Liberty Media era. The sport is desperate to engage with new audiences through the F1 Movie and inviting A-List stars on the grid, catering to a younger and more diverse fanbase that the likes of Ecclestone do not represent.

F1 has also bolstered the role of women in motorsport by placing the F1 Academy on a global stage; and if the sport were to facilitate Ecclestone it would counter-balance all the good work they have achieved here.

In 2016, Ecclestone stated that female racing drivers should ‘not be taken seriously’, with British racing driver Alice Powell arguing that the former F1 boss was limiting the chances of female drivers with his comments.

"These comments from Bernie don't help and they could put off sponsors when a quick female does come along," she said to BBC Sport back in 2016.

Ecclestone's views are unacceptable on the whole and should be condemned regardless of the impact they have on F1's respectability.

But, if F1 truly wants to become a shining example of global sport, that accepts and includes its entire fanbase, allowing Ecclestone back into the day-to-day running of a team would be detrimental to their image and status in the modern world of sport.

READ MORE: The F1 move that could see Christian Horner work WITH Toto Wolff

READ MORE: Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

Related