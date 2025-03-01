Lewis Hamilton hits back at F1 establishment in POWERFUL statement
Lewis Hamilton has hit back at the Formula 1 figures who have criticised his age and performances ahead of his switch to Ferrari in a powerful statement.
The seven-time world champion finished seventh in the 2024 drivers’ standings and behind then Mercedes team-mate George Russell, in a season where Hamilton was left doubting his speed and ability.
However, Hamilton’s performance issues prompted doubt over whether he could succeed at Ferrari, including former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone who launched a vehement attack on the champion in The Telegraph.
The 94-year-old claimed Hamilton ‘would not last long’ at Ferrari, that he will have lots of ‘enemies’ and even went as far to insult his appearance and interests outside of F1 adding: “Lewis gets himself up front in a way where you can dislike him.”
Hamilton issues powerful message to F1 critics
However, since arriving at Ferrari Hamilton appears rejuvenated and ready to re-enter the title race, recently aiming a powerful response to critics such as Ecclestone via Time Magazine.
“Don’t ever compare me to anybody else,” Hamilton said.
“I’m the first and only Black driver that’s ever been in this sport. I’m built different. I’ve been through a lot. I’ve had my own journey.
“You can’t compare me to another 40-year-old, past or present, Formula One driver in history. Because they are nothing like me. I’m hungry, driven, don’t have a wife and kids. I’m focused on one thing, and that’s winning. That’s my No. 1 priority.”
“I’ve always welcomed the negativity,” the champion added.
“I never, ever reply to any of the older, ultimately, white men who have commented on my career and what they think I should be doing. How you show up, how you present yourself, how you perform slowly dispels that.”
