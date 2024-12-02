Hamilton issues DEVASTATING career verdict ahead of Ferrari move

close global

Lewis Hamilton issued a heartbreaking admission about his form during the Qatar Grand Prix weekend, just one race before he is set to leave Mercedes to join Ferrari.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has suffered a dismal 2024 season for the most part, struggling for pace in the W15 and often being outqualified by Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Hamilton has, however, managed to claim two race victories this season, further extending his record as the most successful driver in F1 history.

The 39-year-old is set to end his highly-fruitful 12-season spell with Mercedes after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend, joining Ferrari from 2025 in a last-ditch attempt to claim an unprecedented eighth world championship title.

Lewis Hamilton has struggled throughout 2024
Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton 'not fast anymore'

Hamilton has adopted a rather downbeat attitude throughout 2024, regularly suggesting that this season has been the 'worst' of his career, despite the two race victories.

Following a torrid Brazilian Grand Prix earlier this month, Hamilton even admitted that he wanted to end his time at Mercedes early, and instead take an early break.

At the Qatar Grand Prix weekend in recent days, Hamilton once again chose to adopt a negative mindset following a sprint qualifying session in which he finished four tenths behind Russell, claiming that he's 'not fast anymore'.

"Same as every other quali, not that great," Hamilton told F1TV after the session.

"I’m just slow. Same every weekend. So… yeah, car felt relatively decent, no issues, not really much more to say.

"The long run didn’t feel too bad but when you’re always back where I am it makes it almost impossible pretty much to be competing for wins from there. But that’s the sprint, I’ll do what I can tomorrow.

"Who knows. I’m definitely not fast anymore."

F1 Standings

