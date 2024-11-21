Hamilton drops Mercedes BOMBSHELL ahead of Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton has dropped an early Mercedes exit bombshell ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

As the champion enters his final three races with the team ahead of his switch to Ferrari in 2025, the focus has shifted away from his achievements with Mercedes and towards his recent struggles with their 2024 car - the W15.

Hamilton’s previous outing at the Brazilian GP, for example, saw the 39-year-old finish well down the order in P10, with the Brit complaining afterwards that his Mercedes was the ‘worst’ car he had ever driven in F1.

In addition to a difficult performance in Brazil, Hamilton crashed out of the United States GP not too long ago, too, emerging with just 13 points from the triple-header in Austin, Mexico City and Sao Paulo.

Lewis Hamilton crashed out during the opening stages of the US GP

Lewis Hamilton hinted at taking an F1 break after the Brazilian GP

Will Lewis Hamilton leave Mercedes early?

Not only did Hamilton voice his frustrations with the car in Brazil, but also issued a series of comments over team radio that suggested it would be his ‘last time’ driving with Mercedes before his departure to Ferrari in 2025.

Furthermore, in his post-race interview, he stated that he could ‘happily take a holiday’, as his performance woes rose to the surface.

Those comments sparked talk of Hamilton leaving the team early, but when contacted by GPFans, Mercedes explained that there were no plans to replace the seven-time champion early.

Now, though, ahead of this weekend's race in Las Vegas, Hamilton has dropped an early exit bombshell, explaining that he meant what he said at the time in Brazil.

"I mean, in the moment that's how I felt," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

Hamilton has clarified that he meant his comments in Brazil

"Like, I didn't really want to come back after that weekend.

"But I think that's only natural," the seven-time champion added.

"It's frustrating when you have a season like this, which I'm pretty sure I won't have again, or at least I'll work towards not having again.”

Despite his initial concerns after the Brazilian GP, the Mercedes star has pledged to keep fighting in his final three races with the team.

"It wasn't a great feeling in that moment, but I'm here, I'm standing strong and I'm going to give it absolutely everything for these last few races,” Hamilton finished.

