The starting grid for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix has been provisionally set, with Mercedes star George Russell securing a stunning pole position.

Russell came out on top in a very competitive qualifying session around the streets of the iconic US city, putting in an impressive 1:32:312 to fend off Ferrari's Carlos Sainz who is set to start the race in Nevada from P2.

Russell's Mercedes team-mate, Lewis Hamilton, however, will be very disappointed with his qualifying result. After showing good pace throughout the early sessions of the weekend, including topping the charts in both FP1 and FP2, Hamilton could only qualify 10th for the race itself.

Behind Russell and Sainz on the front row, Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc locked out the second row, with the Alpine driver emerging as the surprise package of the night in Vegas.

Further down the order, 2024 championship rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will start the grand prix in P5 and P6 respectively.

Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, however, will start all the way down in P16 after his sixth Q1 exit of the season.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. George Russell [Mercedes]

2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

3. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

6. Lando Norris [McLaren]

7. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

10. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

11. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

13. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

14. Franco Colapinto [Williams]

15. Liam Lawson [VCARB]

16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

17. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

18. Alex Albon [Williams]

19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

20. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]*



Valtteri Bottas has a five-place grid penalty for an additional power unit element being used.

Las Vegas Grand Prix Race - Saturday, November 23, 2024

The race in Las Vegas kicks off today, Saturday, November 23, at 10pm local time.

Find the session start times and the day of the race converted to your local time zone below, with the event technically taking place on Sunday, November 24, in many other parts of the world, including the East Coast of the United States.

Local time (CST): 10pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 7am Sunday

United Kingdom (GMT): 6am Sunday

United States (EST): 1am Sunday

United States (CST): 12am Sunday

United States (PST): 10pm Saturday



