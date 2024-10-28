Perez issues statement over Red Bull future after Mexican Grand Prix horror show
Perez issues statement over Red Bull future after Mexican Grand Prix horror show
Sergio Perez has issued a statement over his Red Bull future after a horror show performance at the Mexican Grand Prix.
The 34-year-old had endured a series of poor results during the 2024 season, from Q1 exits to dramatic crashes but none have encapsulated his misery as much as his performance at the Mexican GP.
Perez started the race in P18, and despite making excellent progress through the field, was slammed with a five-second penalty for a false start.
After the Mexican served his penalty he found himself entangled in a battle with Liam Lawson, the driver tipped to replace Perez if he failed to improve his results.
Will Sergio Perez be dropped from Red Bull?
Perez finished the Mexican GP last of the remaining runners in P17, with Ferrari toppling Red Bull for second in the constructors’ championship.
However, despite a horrific outing for Perez, he still believes he has a chance of racing at his home grand prix with the team next year.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, the Mexican issued a defiant statement and even claimed he could achieve a victory in 2025.
"It started really well although the penalty we had for being on the wrong side of the box,” Perez said.
"I was already up to P10 on the hard tyre and then coming together with Lawson was very unfortunate.
"I don’t get it he just went for the incident damaging both of our races and then picked up massive damage on the outside and that was game over."
After being asked whether there was any risk that this was his last Mexican Grand Prix, Checo responded: "Zero. I will be here next year and I will go for the victory because that is my dream."
