F1 News Today: Ferrari face late FIA punishment as MAJOR error made at Mexican Grand Prix

A Ferrari Formula 1 star faces a nervous wait over a potential punishment from the FIA after the Mexican Grand Prix.

FIA slam Red Bull star with PENALTY after major Mexican GP error

A Red Bull star has been given a penalty from the FIA for a major error at the Mexican Grand Prix.

F1 star forced into early RETIREMENT at Mexican Grand Prix

A chaotic start to the Mexican Grand Prix saw three drivers retire within the first 20 laps, two from an opening lap crash and one – a former world champion – with a car issue.

F1 team principal makes aggressive Verstappen accusation after FIA punishment

A team principal of one of the current Formula 1 teams on the 2024 grid has accused three-time champion Max Verstappen of always pushing the limits with regards to the sport's controversial regulations thanks to his aggressive driving style.

FIA to change rules after F1 drivers back Norris OVER Verstappen

The FIA are reportedly set to make a major rule change following the United States Grand Prix controversy that saw McLaren launch a petition against the FIA for the five-second penalty they handed to Lando Norris at COTA.

