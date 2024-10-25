McLaren raise official FIA complaint following US GP controversy

McLaren Formula 1 team have raised a petition to the FIA after the action-packed conclusion to the US GP last time out saw star driver Lando Norris handed a five-second penalty.

The British driver was embroiled in a battle with Max Verstappen for the final spot on the podium at COTA, when the pair both veered off track, striking up a hot debate about the state of the current regulations within the sport.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA confirm Mercedes INSPECTION as Hamilton faces Mexican GP issue

READ MORE: F1 champion ABSENT at Mexican GP as team issue official health announcement

On lap 52 of the race in Austin, Norris and Verstappen took their fight for third off the road, the papaya machinery overtaking Verstappen's Red Bull off the track.

Heading straight to team radio, the Dutchman declared: "Overtook me outside the track", whereas many viewers felt Norris only did so because he had been forced off the track by the Red Bull.

The FIA had already handed out plenty of penalties across the weekend for similar incidents, sparking a debate in the paddock over whether the current regulations are being consistently upheld by the sport's governing body.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris both felt they had done no wrong at the US GP

McLaren principal Andrea Stella made no attempt to hide his frustration over the penalty

READ MORE: McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP

FIA receive McLaren 'Right of Review' petition

Following the incident at the US GP, McLaren risked being struck with a penalty instead of handing the place back to Verstappen, meaning the young Brit failed to secure third place after the five-second penalty had been applied.

Turn 12 then became the hot topic of the weekend, with many pundits suggesting track changes need to be made at the circuit to avoid similar issues in the years to come.

Ahead of the Mexican GP this weekend, McLaren have now submitted a petition for a Right of Review in accordance with Article 14 of the FIA International Sporting Code, in respect of the Decision of the Stewards of the 2024 United States Grand Prix, Document 69, breach of Article 33.3 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations in relation to Norris' car.

A statement from the FIA read: "The team representative is required to attend a video conference with the Stewards at 1430 hrs Mexico time on Friday October 25, 2024 in relation to the above. Any other “concerned party” may seek the permission of the Stewards to appear.

"It should be noted that this Hearing will be in two parts. The first part will be to hear evidence as to whether or not there is a “significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the Review at the time of the Decision concerned."

"Should the Stewards determine, in accordance with Article 14.3, (in their sole discretion) that such element exists, a second part of the Hearing will be convened at a time to be advised."

READ MORE: F1 star drops retirement BOMBSHELL

Related