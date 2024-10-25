close global

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso is set to be absent from the early stages of the Mexican Grand Prix weekend, after Aston Martin released an official health announcement.

Hamilton’s Ferrari debut DELAYED

Lewis Hamilton’s debut with Ferrari has reportedly been delayed, with the seven-time world champion set to miss the end of season test in Abu Dhabi.

McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP

McLaren have confirmed that they will be replacing one of their drivers ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

F1 star reveals SECRET Red Bull transfer meeting in bizarre location

A Formula 1 star has revealed their involvement in a secret Red Bull transfer meeting which occurred in a bizarre location.

Marko SLAMS rival's Norris mental health criticism

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has slammed Zak Brown for criticising his comments about Lando Norris’ Formula 1 mentality.

Mexican Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Mexican Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Important health update issued as Hamilton Ferrari debut DELAYED

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo SNUBS Red Bull as Perez replacement talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:58
Red Bull News

F1 star reveals SECRET Red Bull transfer meeting in bizarre location

  • Yesterday 22:54
Mexican Grand Prix

McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP

  • Yesterday 21:59
Mexican Grand Prix

F1 champion ABSENT at Mexican GP as team issue official health announcement

  • Yesterday 20:56
F1 Standings

