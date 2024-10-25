FIA announce Mercedes car INSPECTION ahead of Mexican Grand Prix

The FIA have announced ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix that George Russell's Mercedes was the subject of a late investigation.

Mercedes head to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez eager to put their Austin woes behind them, after a disappointing weekend on the F1 calendar for Toto Wolff's team.

Russell drove superbly following his pit-lane start at COTA, ending up in P6, but no doubt would have hoped for more prior to the start of the racing weekend.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, endured an arduous time at a track that he has previously enjoyed great success.

The seven-time F1 champion failed to get out of Q1, before spinning out of control and ending his race stuck in a gravel trap on just the third lap of the race.

The team now find themselves marooned in fourth place in the constructors' standings - 152 points adrift of Ferrari in third, yet 258 points clear of Aston Martin behind them in fifth.

Lewis Hamilton's US GP came to an end after just three laps

George Russell recovered from a pit-lane start to finish P6 at COTA

FIA inspect Mercedes F1 car

Heading to Mexico for the second of an all-Americas triple-header, Mercedes fans were given a brief scare when the FIA announced that Russell's car was subject to an inspection from the sport's governing body.

Despite issuing the official document as part of the Mexican Grand Prix weekend, the FIA did however confirm that this test was carried out after the race had finished in Austin.

A statement read: "After the race in Austin, car number 63 [Russell] was randomly chosen among the top ten cars for more extensive physical inspections.

George Russell's W15 was subject to an inspection from the FIA

"Subject to these physical inspections was the ICE water system including the heat exchangers, the standard pressure and temperature sensors, their loom routing and connections to the SECU and other units.

"All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2024 Formula One Technical Regulations."

