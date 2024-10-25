FIA announce Mercedes car INSPECTION ahead of Mexican Grand Prix
FIA announce Mercedes car INSPECTION ahead of Mexican Grand Prix
The FIA have announced ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix that George Russell's Mercedes was the subject of a late investigation.
Mercedes head to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez eager to put their Austin woes behind them, after a disappointing weekend on the F1 calendar for Toto Wolff's team.
F1 HEADLINES: Important health update issued as Hamilton Ferrari debut DELAYED
READ MORE: F1 champion ABSENT at Mexican GP as team issue official health announcement
Russell drove superbly following his pit-lane start at COTA, ending up in P6, but no doubt would have hoped for more prior to the start of the racing weekend.
Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, endured an arduous time at a track that he has previously enjoyed great success.
The seven-time F1 champion failed to get out of Q1, before spinning out of control and ending his race stuck in a gravel trap on just the third lap of the race.
The team now find themselves marooned in fourth place in the constructors' standings - 152 points adrift of Ferrari in third, yet 258 points clear of Aston Martin behind them in fifth.
FIA inspect Mercedes F1 car
Heading to Mexico for the second of an all-Americas triple-header, Mercedes fans were given a brief scare when the FIA announced that Russell's car was subject to an inspection from the sport's governing body.
Despite issuing the official document as part of the Mexican Grand Prix weekend, the FIA did however confirm that this test was carried out after the race had finished in Austin.
A statement read: "After the race in Austin, car number 63 [Russell] was randomly chosen among the top ten cars for more extensive physical inspections.
"Subject to these physical inspections was the ICE water system including the heat exchangers, the standard pressure and temperature sensors, their loom routing and connections to the SECU and other units.
"All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2024 Formula One Technical Regulations."
READ MORE: Wolff in Hamilton DISPUTE over Mercedes concerns
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull star reveals KEY driver swap call
- 32 minutes ago
F1 boss reveals Piastri Red Bull switch discussions
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen reveals FIA fears over health update
- 2 hours ago
FIA announce Mercedes car INSPECTION ahead of Mexican Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Mexican Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
- Today 06:57
F1 News Today: Important health update issued as Hamilton Ferrari debut DELAYED
- Today 05:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec