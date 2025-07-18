Verstappen given boost after fending off F1 title rival to protect crown

Four-time champion Max Verstappen has successfully defended his crown as the very best in motorsport despite the F1 championship having only reached the halfway point.

The Dutchman has won the driver's championship four years in a row but faces an uphill battle in 2025 as McLaren star Oscar Piastri remains the championship leader after 12 rounds.

But during F1's mini-break, the battle between the Red Bull and McLaren stars has gone off-track, with both stars up for the award of 'best driver' at the ESPYS.

Hosted by comedian Shane Gillis, the annual ESPYS took place earlier this week and saw some of the globe's biggest sporting stars descend on Los Angeles for the 33rd edition of the award ceremony.

The event is ESPN‘s annual awards show which this year saw Verstappen once again nominated for 'best driver' alongside McLaren star Piastri, IndyCar's Alex Palou and NASCAR 2024 Cup Series champion Joey Logano.

Despite his struggles this season with the RB21, Verstappen was awarded a third consecutive victory at the ESPYS, handing him a much-needed boost on his hunt for a fifth consecutive title in F1.

Max Verstappen has now won the ESPY for best driver three years in a row

Can Verstappen catch Piastri in 2025 title race?

Though the Red Bull star may have claimed victory over Piastri at the ESPYS, the fight for the 2025 drivers' championship remains tight.

If the 27-year-old hopes to defend his F1 title, he will have to successfully leapfrog both McLaren drivers given he sits third in the standings ahead of next weekend's Belgian GP.

With 234 points, Piastri currently leads the pack, but the Aussie racer's lead has been slashed to just eight points after a stunning home win for team-mate Lando Norris last time out.

The British papaya star boasts a much healthier lead over reigning champion Verstappen, with 61 points separating the pair after 12 rounds of the 2025 campaign.

McLaren have also pretty much tied up the constructors' title thanks to the consistent results of their stellar driver duo, but mathematically, a championship charge is still on the cards for Verstappen, although it would take near enough a miracle for him win it.

Come 2026, neither the drivers' title or the ESPY look to swing in Verstappen's favour with a regulations change and an uncertain future at Red Bull meaning he is likely to be on the back foot next season as well.

