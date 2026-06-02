F1 Monaco Grand Prix to be renamed from 2026
F1 Monaco Grand Prix to be renamed from 2026
Who will win the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco?
As preparations ramp up to turn the streets of Monaco into an F1 venue, organisers will be using different signage this year, after a name change for the iconic race.
Monaco has been on the F1 calendar consistently since 1955 (barring a year off in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic), and actually made its debut before that, in 1950.
The track still to this day provides a stern test for the drivers, as they navigate the narrow streets of the principality and tight, winding corners.
The Monaco GP has recently had its contract extended until the 2035 season, meaning we will need to get used to its new name.
Having previously been called the Formula 1 Tag Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco, the race will be known from this season onwards as the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco, partnering with the luxury fashion brand.
Louis Vuitton are only the second ever title sponsor of the race across its illustrious history on the F1 calendar.
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Multiple changes for 2026 Monaco GP
Unlike last year, the Monaco GP will not be a mandatory two-stop race in 2026.
In recent years, the excitement factor of the event has been called into question, with the modern day F1 cars seemingly too wide for there to be any meaningful overtaking action throughout the races.
Therefore, F1 made the mandatory pit stop rule last year to try and up the excitement levels of the race, but most teams opted to pit their drivers at the same two points, essentially neutralising each other's strategies.
On top of this change, there are a couple of changes that have been made compared to the previous five grands prix in 2026 so far.
Straight mode will not be in use for the first time in 2026 for safety reasons around the circuit, while maximum battery deployment has also been reduced, with the FIA changing the speed at which drivers can utilise the extra battery deployment.
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