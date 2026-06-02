F1 star Carlos Sainz reveals plans for 10-year career extension

Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz isn't considering retirement anytime soon and has revealed his plans to extend his career for another decade.

At 31 years of age, Sainz is by no means one of the older figures on the F1 grid with the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton extending their career well into their 40s.

This has inspired the likes of Nico Hulkenberg who, at the age of 38, has no intention to retire from Formula 1 so soon - at least according to Audi boss Mattia Binotto.

Article continues under video

Hulkenberg finds himself in a similar position to Sainz. The pair have raced in F1 for a long time and are both now at fledgling teams, Audi and Williams respectively, who - despite their iconic names - are building their enterprises from the ground up.

However, both are aware that to take their teams to the top it will be a long-term project, and Sainz especially doesn't want to retire.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen makes sabbatical decision as Horner return vetoed

Sainz wants a long career

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair Spain, Sainz revealed how long he intends to keep racing for and said he wants to continue another 10 years and into his 40s, whether that is in F1 or other racing disciplines.

“I envision a long career. And I think I’m someone who will be in the world of sports, and motorsports specifically, for quite some time," he said.

"I don’t know in what role or how, but I’d like to keep racing from at least 31 to 40 years old for sure, whether it’s Formula 1 or any other discipline. And from there, I’ll look at my personal and family situation and decide if I want to continue racing or if I want to dedicate myself to another role within the sport.

"Maybe in five years you’ll interview me again and I’ll tell you something different, but right now that’s what I want to do.”

In the same interview, Sainz opened up about his relationship with Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson and also stated that has become more enthusiastic towards the idea of fatherhood.

Sainz himself is the son of two-time World Rally Champion Carlos Sainz Sr, and the Spaniard's recent comments mean that we could perhaps see that racing dynasty continue for a third generation.

READ MORE: Nico Rosberg reveals ugly truth about bitter Lewis Hamilton battle

Related