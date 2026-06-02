New F1 Lego Aston Martin unveiled and of course it has problems
New F1 Lego Aston Martin unveiled and of course it has problems
Oh Aston...
A new Aston Martin Lego F1 car has been released and, true to form, it's come with a few issues.
Aston Martin have been F1's disaster story of the 2026 season. Instead of moving towards the top of the pecking order thanks to the help of Adrian Newey, the team have not only been down on performance but also have been suffering the vibrations from the Honda engine.
So they'd be forgiven for wanting to go back to simpler days, only last year for example, where there was hope that project Newey could come good.
And they can, at least in LEGO form, after the release of a 1,547-piece model set of the Aston Martin Aramco AMR25 F1 Car.
READ MORE: Mercedes ticking timebomb could blow up title bid
Aston Martin LEGO set comes with problems
There is one major issue, however. The new Aston Martin LEGO set doesn't exactly look like the AMR25.
Instead of it being painted in the iconic racing green colours the brand has adopted in Formula 1, it is instead a more vibrant green akin to Sauber's final challenger or the Jordan 191.
The reason for this? Apparently Aston Martin's racing green doesn't exist in LEGO's colour palette.
On top of this issue, the back tyres are not accurate, and given Aston Martin's recent struggles not necessarily the most successful team to add to one's LEGO collection.
Nonetheless, if you are an Aston Martin fan (we know you're out there) you can purchase the AMR25 model at the LEGO store.
For Aston Martin, or indeed any LEGO Formula 1 products, you can purchase them on the LEGO F1 page.
Please note if you purchase anything from a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen makes sabbatical decision as Horner return vetoed
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
New F1 Lego Aston Martin unveiled and of course it has problems
McLaren are celebrating their 1000th F1 Grand Prix in Monaco, except it's not
Max Verstappen voices injury concerns ahead of Monaco Grand Prix: 'I've ordered a new back!'
Fernando Alonso claims he is still the best and is waiting for a better F1 car
Latest News
F1 champion Lando Norris facing Monaco Grand Prix curse
- 36 minutes ago
Why Kimi Antonelli is faster than George Russell in Mercedes F1 title fight
- 1 hour ago
F1 champion plans to race Le Mans in Adrian Newey designed Aston Martin
- 2 hours ago
New F1 Lego Aston Martin unveiled and of course it has problems
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen announces sabbatical decision as Horner return 'vetoed'
- 3 hours ago
McLaren are celebrating their 1000th F1 Grand Prix in Monaco, except it's not
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- Yesterday 08:26
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Lewis Hamilton Canadian Grand Prix pole position proved his F1 boss wrong
- 23 may
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen team suffer major problem
- 17 may