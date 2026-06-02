New F1 Lego Aston Martin unveiled and of course it has problems

A new Aston Martin Lego F1 car has been released and, true to form, it's come with a few issues.

Aston Martin have been F1's disaster story of the 2026 season. Instead of moving towards the top of the pecking order thanks to the help of Adrian Newey, the team have not only been down on performance but also have been suffering the vibrations from the Honda engine.

So they'd be forgiven for wanting to go back to simpler days, only last year for example, where there was hope that project Newey could come good.

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And they can, at least in LEGO form, after the release of a 1,547-piece model set of the Aston Martin Aramco AMR25 F1 Car.

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Aston Martin LEGO set comes with problems

There is one major issue, however. The new Aston Martin LEGO set doesn't exactly look like the AMR25.

Instead of it being painted in the iconic racing green colours the brand has adopted in Formula 1, it is instead a more vibrant green akin to Sauber's final challenger or the Jordan 191.

The reason for this? Apparently Aston Martin's racing green doesn't exist in LEGO's colour palette.

On top of this issue, the back tyres are not accurate, and given Aston Martin's recent struggles not necessarily the most successful team to add to one's LEGO collection.

Nonetheless, if you are an Aston Martin fan (we know you're out there) you can purchase the AMR25 model at the LEGO store.

For Aston Martin, or indeed any LEGO Formula 1 products, you can purchase them on the LEGO F1 page.

Please note if you purchase anything from a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

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