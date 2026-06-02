close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, China, 2026

F1 boss points to Fernando Alonso in driver retirement talks

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, China, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 boss points to Fernando Alonso in driver retirement talks

How Hulkenberg could emulate Alonso

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Audi F1 team principal Mattia Binotto has used Fernando Alonso as a benchmark when discussing Nico Hulkenberg's longevity in the sport.

Alonso is the oldest driver on the F1 grid at the age of 44, with Lewis Hamilton following in second at the age of 41, while Nico Hulkenberg is the third oldest at 38.

Now driving for Audi, Hulkenberg has committed to a long-term project with Audi as they build themselves up as a team and power unit manufacturer.

And team principal Binotto has revealed that, despite Hulkenberg's age, he's not considering retirement any time soon.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen makes sabbatical decision as Horner return vetoed

Hulkenberg inspired by Alonso

Speaking to SoyMotor, Binotto expressed how happy he is with Audi's current driver lineup and how he believes retirement is a while away for Hulkenberg.

“Talking about the drivers is the easiest part, and I’m very happy with the two we have. One is very experienced and the other is very young," he said.

"Nico is very easy to get on with; he’s always very honest, open, and fun – no political games – and, at the end of the day, he loves driving. He’s consistent, has the experience, and knows how to get the most out of the car.

“Nico is 38, but I don’t think he’s thinking about retirement. Age certainly has an impact, because it’s a physical sport, but experience is important too; you can compensate for it in some way.

"Fernando is a prime example, and Nico has several seasons ahead of him."

READ MORE: F1 rivals Russell and Antonelli given ‘shut the f*** up’ Mercedes warning

Related

F1 Fernando Alonso Audi Nico Hulkenberg Mattia Binotto

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

'The most disgusting place': Monaco Grand Prix drips with glamour but it has a seedy side too

'The most disgusting place': Monaco Grand Prix drips with glamour but it has a seedy side too

  • 40 minutes ago
F1 star Carlos Sainz reveals plans for 10-year career extension

F1 star Carlos Sainz reveals plans for 10-year career extension

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Monaco Grand Prix to be renamed from 2026

F1 Monaco Grand Prix to be renamed from 2026

  • 2 hours ago
Mercedes F1 drivers warned over skulduggery and tricks in title fight

Mercedes F1 drivers warned over skulduggery and tricks in title fight

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen announces sabbatical decision as Horner return 'vetoed'

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen announces sabbatical decision as Horner return 'vetoed'

  • 3 hours ago
Fernando Alonso claims he is still the best and is waiting for a better F1 car

Fernando Alonso claims he is still the best and is waiting for a better F1 car

  • Today 09:44

Just in

18:55
'The most disgusting place': Monaco Grand Prix drips with glamour but it has a seedy side too
18:15
F1 star Carlos Sainz reveals plans for 10-year career extension
17:30
F1 Monaco Grand Prix to be renamed from 2026
16:45
Mercedes F1 drivers warned over skulduggery and tricks in title fight
16:03
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen announces sabbatical decision as Horner return 'vetoed'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

'The most disgusting place': Monaco Grand Prix drips with glamour but it has a seedy side too Monaco Grand Prix

'The most disgusting place': Monaco Grand Prix drips with glamour but it has a seedy side too

40 minutes ago
F1 star Carlos Sainz reveals plans for 10-year career extension F1 News & Gossip

F1 star Carlos Sainz reveals plans for 10-year career extension

1 hour ago
New F1 Lego Aston Martin unveiled and of course it has problems F1 LEGO

New F1 Lego Aston Martin unveiled and of course it has problems

Today 12:55
McLaren are celebrating their 1000th F1 Grand Prix in Monaco, except it's not McLaren

McLaren are celebrating their 1000th F1 Grand Prix in Monaco, except it's not

Today 11:56
Ontdek het op Google Play
x