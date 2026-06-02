F1 boss points to Fernando Alonso in driver retirement talks

Audi F1 team principal Mattia Binotto has used Fernando Alonso as a benchmark when discussing Nico Hulkenberg's longevity in the sport.

Alonso is the oldest driver on the F1 grid at the age of 44, with Lewis Hamilton following in second at the age of 41, while Nico Hulkenberg is the third oldest at 38.

Now driving for Audi, Hulkenberg has committed to a long-term project with Audi as they build themselves up as a team and power unit manufacturer.

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And team principal Binotto has revealed that, despite Hulkenberg's age, he's not considering retirement any time soon.

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Hulkenberg inspired by Alonso

Speaking to SoyMotor, Binotto expressed how happy he is with Audi's current driver lineup and how he believes retirement is a while away for Hulkenberg.

“Talking about the drivers is the easiest part, and I’m very happy with the two we have. One is very experienced and the other is very young," he said.

"Nico is very easy to get on with; he’s always very honest, open, and fun – no political games – and, at the end of the day, he loves driving. He’s consistent, has the experience, and knows how to get the most out of the car.

“Nico is 38, but I don’t think he’s thinking about retirement. Age certainly has an impact, because it’s a physical sport, but experience is important too; you can compensate for it in some way.

"Fernando is a prime example, and Nico has several seasons ahead of him."

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