toto wolff, mercedes, money

Toto Wolff confirms talks over stunning driver transfer

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed that talks have been taking place surrounding a transfer of one of his current F1 drivers.

While full-time drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are currently due to be out of contract at the end of 2025, reserve driver Valtteri Bottas is seemingly free to leave at any time, should the right deal crop up.

Bottas rejoined Mercedes after being axed by Sauber at the end of 2024, having previously raced with the Brackley-based outfit between 2017-2021, winning 10 races in total.

However, the 35-year-old has made it clear that his priority is to once again have a full-time place on the grid for 2026, when new regulations come sweeping into the sport.

Rumours have linked him with a move to Alpine for the rest of this season in a bid to allow him to prove himself ahead of 2026, and he may be being lined up to replace the struggling youngster Franco Colapinto.

Bottas' experience makes him an attractive prospect for all teams, and Wolff has now confirmed that he has held talks with Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore about the availability of Bottas.

"I met him today, and we talked about Valtteri," Wolff confirmed to Viaplay at the British Grand Prix about Briatore. "It seems that the interest in Valtteri is increasing even further.

Valtteri Bottas is Mercedes' reserve driver

"He deserves this spot. If someone snatches him up as a racing driver, we'll let him go. With a tear in our eyes, of course."

Where will Bottas race in 2026?

Cadillac are another team that have been linked with the services of Bottas, with their team principal Graeme Lowdon confirming that they are looking for at least one experienced racer.

2026 will be the American outfit's first season in the sport, and the likes of Bottas and Sergio Perez have been tipped to fill the two extra seats on the grid.

Therefore, Alpine will have to act quickly if they are to secure the services of the Finnish driver, and may have to hand him a contract beyond the end of this season if they are to beat Cadillac and other teams to his signature.

Bottas has been providing back up for both Russell and Antonelli throughout 2025, and has been enjoying more of a mentor role for 18-year-old Italian sensation Antonelli.

