F1 US Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Charles Leclerc stunned his F1 rivals to achieve his third victory of the season at the United States Grand Prix.

The Ferrari star took advantage of the squabbling championship rivals, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, on the opening lap of the race, and stormed to into the lead.

Verstappen and Norris' battle re-ignited towards the end of the race as they fought for third, with the Brit claiming the place off the Red Bull.

However, Norris received a 5-second-penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, demoting him down to P4 after the chequered flag.

As a result Verstappen extended his lead in the drivers' standings to 57 points, with Norris losing crucial ground in Austin.

Here is the final classification from the US Grand Prix.

2024 US Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:39.518secs

2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - + 8.562

3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - + 19.412

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - + 20.354

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - + 21.921

6. George Russell [Mercedes] - + 56.925

7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - + 59.072

8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - + 62.957

9. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - + 70.563

10. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - + 71.979

11. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - + 79.782

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - + 90.558

13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - + 1 LAP

14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - + 1 LAP

15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - + 1 LAP

16. Alex Albon [Williams] - + 1 LAP

17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - + 1 LAP

18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - + 1 LAP

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - + 1 LAP

20. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - DNF



Fastest Lap: Esteban Ocon [Alpine] : 1:37.330 on lap 53.

