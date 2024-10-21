F1 US Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1 US Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Charles Leclerc stunned his F1 rivals to achieve his third victory of the season at the United States Grand Prix.
The Ferrari star took advantage of the squabbling championship rivals, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, on the opening lap of the race, and stormed to into the lead.
F1 HEADLINES: Wolff berates FIA as Horner delivers dig at ‘PARANOID’ rivals
READ MORE: FIA confirm controversial McLaren penalty after high drama in Austin
Verstappen and Norris' battle re-ignited towards the end of the race as they fought for third, with the Brit claiming the place off the Red Bull.
However, Norris received a 5-second-penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, demoting him down to P4 after the chequered flag.
As a result Verstappen extended his lead in the drivers' standings to 57 points, with Norris losing crucial ground in Austin.
Here is the final classification from the US Grand Prix.
READ MORE: FIA launch LATE Mercedes investigation at US Grand Prix
2024 US Grand Prix - Final classification
1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:39.518secs
2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - + 8.562
3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - + 19.412
4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - + 20.354
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - + 21.921
6. George Russell [Mercedes] - + 56.925
7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - + 59.072
8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - + 62.957
9. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - + 70.563
10. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - + 71.979
11. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - + 79.782
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - + 90.558
13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - + 1 LAP
14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - + 1 LAP
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - + 1 LAP
16. Alex Albon [Williams] - + 1 LAP
17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - + 1 LAP
18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - + 1 LAP
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - + 1 LAP
20. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - DNF
Fastest Lap: Esteban Ocon [Alpine] : 1:37.330 on lap 53.
READ MORE: F1 Penalties Explained: What are they and how do drivers get banned?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton welcomes world champion to Mercedes
- 38 minutes ago
Verstappen BLASTS Red Bull over Ricciardo axing
- 1 hour ago
F1 US Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Wolff berates FIA as Horner delivers dig at ‘PARANOID’ rivals
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen CRUSHED by Red Bull rivals as FIA deliver huge ‘breach’ verdict - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 01:45
FIA launch investigation after controversial US GP finale
- Today 01:10
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec