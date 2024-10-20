McLaren boss delighted with FIA investigation as Red Bull innocence questioned

McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown has questioned Red Bull’s innocence amid their investigation from the FIA at the United States Grand Prix.

F1 teams voiced their concerns to the governing body that Red Bull had been adjusting their ride height during parc ferme conditions, a practice which is illegal according to the technical regulations.

Technical delegates from the FIA were seen in their garage following FP1 in Austin, closely inspecting the opening on the front bib of the car, but have revealed that they cannot determine if it breaches the rules.

However, Brown has remained suspicious over Red Bull’s device and has recently questioned their innocence.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of the US GP, Brown called for transparency over the investigation.

“Well why would you design it to be inside the car when the other nine teams designed it to be outside the car?” he said.

“Ingenuity is part of Formula 1 and then there are black and white rules, you cannot touch your race car other than things like driver comfort, they chose their words very carefully saying ‘when the car is fully assembled’ but you're allowed to not have the car fully assembled in parc ferme and when you're working on driver comfort.”

“I'm very happy to see the FIA is on it I think it needs to be a very thorough investigation because if you touch your car from a performance standpoint after parc ferme or in parc ferme, that is a black and white material substantial breach which should come with massive consequences.

Zak Brown calls for 'transparency' over Red Bull ride height issue

“I think transparency is critically important in today’s day and age so I still have questions, I know from talking to other team bosses, they still have questions so until those questions are answered, I think is still an ongoing investigation to bottom out, what do we know?”

