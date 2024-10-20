close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
McLaren boss delighted with FIA investigation as Red Bull innocence questioned

McLaren boss delighted with FIA investigation as Red Bull innocence questioned

McLaren boss delighted with FIA investigation as Red Bull innocence questioned

McLaren boss delighted with FIA investigation as Red Bull innocence questioned

McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown has questioned Red Bull’s innocence amid their investigation from the FIA at the United States Grand Prix.

F1 teams voiced their concerns to the governing body that Red Bull had been adjusting their ride height during parc ferme conditions, a practice which is illegal according to the technical regulations.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in PITLANE start blow as FIA issue Mercedes statement

READ MORE: Red Bull worried Verstappen will QUIT as major revelations revealed

Technical delegates from the FIA were seen in their garage following FP1 in Austin, closely inspecting the opening on the front bib of the car, but have revealed that they cannot determine if it breaches the rules.

However, Brown has remained suspicious over Red Bull’s device and has recently questioned their innocence.

Red Bull were paid a visit from the FIA in Austin
Red Bull insist that their car is legal

Are McLaren correct to voice suspicions over Red Bull?

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of the US GP, Brown called for transparency over the investigation.

“Well why would you design it to be inside the car when the other nine teams designed it to be outside the car?” he said.

“Ingenuity is part of Formula 1 and then there are black and white rules, you cannot touch your race car other than things like driver comfort, they chose their words very carefully saying ‘when the car is fully assembled’ but you're allowed to not have the car fully assembled in parc ferme and when you're working on driver comfort.”

“I'm very happy to see the FIA is on it I think it needs to be a very thorough investigation because if you touch your car from a performance standpoint after parc ferme or in parc ferme, that is a black and white material substantial breach which should come with massive consequences.

READ MORE: Mercedes duo Hamilton and Russell spin out of control at US GP

Zak Brown calls for 'transparency' over Red Bull ride height issue

“I think transparency is critically important in today’s day and age so I still have questions, I know from talking to other team bosses, they still have questions so until those questions are answered, I think is still an ongoing investigation to bottom out, what do we know?”

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

READ MORE: Verstappen announces future BOMBSHELL amid FIA swearing row

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton McLaren FIA Zak Brown
Verstappen EXIT details revealed with Red Bull switch broached
Latest F1 News

Verstappen EXIT details revealed with Red Bull switch broached

  • Today 11:57
Red Bull star reveals offer to SWAP teams
Red Bull

Red Bull star reveals offer to SWAP teams

  • Yesterday 09:56

Latest News

Latest F1 News

McLaren boss delighted with FIA investigation as Red Bull innocence questioned

  • 32 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Special Ricciardo tribute unveiled at US GP

  • 1 hour ago
United States Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 US Grand Prix FREE

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton in PITLANE start blow as FIA issue Mercedes statement

  • 2 hours ago
United States GP

Verstappen DEFIANT over forced FIA Red Bull car change

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen EXIT details revealed with Red Bull switch broached

  • Today 11:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x