Red Bull worried Verstappen will QUIT as major revelations revealed

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has reignited concerns that Max Verstappen could leave the team before his contract expires in 2028.

Verstappen has raced with Red Bull since 2016, claiming three world championship titles and 61 grand prix victories in that time.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner searches for Red Bull replacement as Verstappen and Piquet celebrate WEDDING

READ MORE: Horner DESPERATE in Perez replacement search

The Dutchman has broken a plethora of F1 records on his way to becoming an all-time great of the sport at the age of just 27.

However, Red Bull's form in 2024 has seriously declined, with the team now arguably the fourth fastest on the grid, and Verstappen struggling to hold on to the championship advantage that he grew in the early part of the season, winning five of the opening seven races.

Helmut Marko believes Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull prematurely

Red Bull battling for Verstappen's future

Now, Marko has suggested that Verstappen could quit Red Bull before the end of his contract, if the 'car and environment' aren't right for the 27-year-old to continue winning.

With the Dutchman’s contract exit clauses widely known, Marko’s comments have raised fresh doubts over the reigning champion's future in the sport.

In a recent interview with oe.24, Marko hinted at the potential for Verstappen to leave despite his current contract tying him to Red Bull for at least another two years.

"Max also has a contract with Red Bull for 2026, but as has been mentioned many times, there are exit clauses," Marko confirmed.

"We’ll see how things develop. If the car and the environment aren’t right for him, it’s possible he’ll say, 'That’s it!'"

WATCH: Lawson to take grid penalty, Mercedes bring final upgrade for US GP

Verstappen is well aware of the performance advantage McLaren have over Red Bull

The 26-year-old's fiercely competitive nature and high expectations could see him reevaluate his position should the team’s performance falter.

"For now, we’re fully focused on winning this championship," Marko stated when asked about future plans.

"How we perform next year depends on that, though we’re not expecting major changes to the car."

But Marko was clear that future success would dictate Verstappen’s continued involvement with the team.

With his demanding standards and hunger for constant improvement, Verstappen has the leverage to assess his options if he feels Red Bull is no longer the ideal team for his ambitions.

With several seasons left before his current contract expires, Red Bull will be keen to address any underlying concerns, as the fear of losing a driver of Verstappen’s calibre looms large over the team’s leadership.

READ MORE: Radical McLaren F1 changes REVEALED ahead of US Grand Prix

Related