Verstappen F1 contract EXIT clause revealed by Red Bull boss
Helmut Marko has confirmed that there is a clause within Max Verstappen’s contract that allows his to leave the team if certain performance quotas are not met.
The Dutchman is currently enjoying a period of undisputed dominance, which makes it seem even more unlikely that Red Bull will slow up anytime soon.
2024 marks the opportunity for him to earn his fourth world championship in a car that looked imperious at pre-season testing in Bahrain.
Should their rivals catch up and overtake them in spectacular fashion, then Verstappen could find his way out of the team before the end of his contract.
Verstappen release clause revealed
Currently set to stay until the end of 2028, Marko told Servus TV that Verstappen has a get-out clause.
“As in every Formula 1 contract, there are clauses if certain success quality criteria are not met,” Marko said.
“These are also included in Max's contract. I don't think an incomprehensible amount of money is an issue for Max.
“If we are not in a position to provide him with a car that is capable of winning…of course he's interested in success as a racing driver. You don't get any younger,” he continued.
“And if he doesn't see the light with Red Bull and these criteria come into play, then it's quite clear that he'll look around. But where would there be something better?"
The likes of McLaren, Aston Martin and Ferrari are all developing their infrastructure and could prove to be tough competitors in the future.
That would make them attractive propositions should Verstappen look to jump ship after the start of F1’s new technical regulations.
