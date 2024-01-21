McLaren boss reveals Norris championship-winning goal

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has said that 'resources will not hold the team back' when discussing a new contract with 'hot property' Lando Norris.

The American has recently said that it is his next priority to sort Norris' contract situation, with his current deal due to expire at the end of 2025.

Norris enjoyed a spectacular season in 2023, claiming seven podiums and establishing himself as the main threat to Red Bull's dominance near the end of the season.

The Brit is still yet to win a Formula 1 race in his relatively young career, and will be looking to break that hoodoo in the upcoming 2024 season.

However, if McLaren are not able to provide the supreme youngster with a car capable of winning races, Norris may begin to look elsewhere for a drive in 2026, particularly with the likes of Audi, Mercedes and Red Bull potentially needing new drivers around that time.

McLaren's enviable driver line-up

Now, Brown has suggested that his team have the resources to match others who may be circling around Norris, and that the Brit is loyal in his ambitions to win a world championship with McLaren.

“The resources we have now are exactly where we need to be," he told Sky F1.

“Resources will not hold us back from achieving anything we need to achieve, drivers included.

“I think he’s very much enjoying his time at McLaren," Brown added. "Certainly he’s hot property, so we’d like to lock him down sooner rather than later.

“The dream is to win races and a world championship together and I think Lando is all-in for achieving that with us."

Brown noted that both 2023 Rookie of the Year Oscar Piastri would also be vital to the team's project in future seasons.

“I think we’ve got the best driver line-up in Formula 1," he said. “Building blocks? You need the world’s two greatest Grand Prix drivers."

