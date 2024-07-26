McLaren star reveals GUILT over 'stupid' decision

McLaren star Lando Norris has opened up on his regret after what transpired during last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The British driver finished second at the Hungaroring, one spot behind team-mate Oscar Piastri, who secured his maiden win in Formula 1.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton rounded off the top three, while championship leader Max Verstappen could only finish fifth on what was a frustrating afternoon for the Dutchman.

The result earned McLaren their first one-two since Daniel Ricciardo and Norris achieved the feat at the 2021 Italian GP.

Piastri's historic victory, however, was marred by a dispute over team radio as the race entered its closing stages.

Oscar Piastri secured his maiden F1 win at the Hungaroring

Lando Norris was involved in a tense exchange with team bosses

Norris rues 'silly' reaction

The Australian racer had produced a superb performance to open up a comfortable lead, when McLaren opted to undercut him with Norris during the second round of pit stops.

The decision was made under the assumption that Norris would hand the position back to his team-mate, however the 26-year-old instead opened up a sizeable gap at the front, prompting a number of emotional pleas from his team over the radio.

The drivers eventually swapped positions with two laps remaining, but the episode caused unnecessary drama on what should have been a day of celebration.

Speaking to media ahead of this weekend's Belgian GP, Norris has admitted he could have handled the situation better, and revealed his guilt after taking the spotlight off Piastri's historic triumph.

"Yeah, could it have been handled slightly differently from both a team side and from a personal side? Yes. Yeah, absolutely," he reflected. "And I think we wouldn't be having this conversation now.

"Whether people on the outside think, and kind of come up with their own stories of what happened and what I would have done and wouldn't have done – I don't mind about that.

"But it's the things that I could have done [that I do mind about] - the fact that I kind of clouded over Oscar's first race win in F1 is something I've not felt too proud of.

The McLaren's dominated from the start in Budapest to secure a historic one-two

"The fact you know, we had a one-two, and that was barely a headline after the race, the fact we had a one-two and nothing was really spoken about it from that side. Yeah, that's the kind of piece I felt worse about.

"But apart from that, we discussed it, we spoke about, both sides could have done things a little bit better and a little bit differently, but it's almost, not good that we had it, but it's a good moment that we've had it. We've learned from it, and hopefully it's done better next time."

When asked what he would have done differently, he replied: "Just let him pass straight away, such a stupid thing that I didn’t.

"We’re free to race so I could have let him past and still try to overtake and to race him - sounds so simple now, but it's not something that went through my head at the time.

"So yeah, such a simple thing like that, you know, I could have done but I was just in a good rhythm, and things were going well at the time.

"So you know, I questioned it a few times, questioned the team a few times, but I knew as soon they boxed me ahead of him, or before him, that I was gonna have to let him go. It was a bit silly."

