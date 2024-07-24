Ricciardo reveals plan for F1 future amid Red Bull struggles

Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on his plans amid ongoing speculation over his Formula 1 future.

The Australian is out of contract at Visa Cash App RB at the end of this season, and the pressure is on to prove he deserves a seat, whether that be at his current employers or elsewhere.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner blindsided by Verstappen as F1 champion tipped to replace Hamilton

READ MORE: FIA confirm F1 points change decision ahead of 'extraordinary' meeting

Despite coming into the 2024 campaign in positive spirits, the eight-time race winner has struggled to find consistency, and has been regularly outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who recently earned a contract extension.

Ricciardo has shown glimpses of his undoubted talent on occasion this year, most notably during the Miami sprint race, where he drove impeccably to secure a stunning P4 finish.

However, impressive displays such as the one he produced at the Hard Rock Stadium have been in short supply.

Daniel Ricciardo is facing a fight to secure a seat in F1 for next season

He has been tipped as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez at Red Bull

Ricciardo discusses F1 future

With Sergio Perez enduring a torrid time at Red Bull, Ricciardo has been linked with a shock return to the team, six years after leaving to join Renault.

However, the 35-year-old insists his focus remains firmly on improving his own performances, given he has finished in the points in just two grands prix so far this year.

Despite reserve driver Liam Lawson already having been tipped as a potential Ricciardo replacement, the ex-McLaren driver is refusing to let any such speculation enter his thoughts.

RB reserve driver Liam Lawson is targeting a spot on the grid in 2025

READ MORE: Major Ricciardo error admitted after angry team exchange

“Definitely take it as it comes,” he said of his current approach to his future, as reported by Speedcafe.com.

“You just can't afford to look too far ahead.

“Planning ahead in this sport is not the right thing to do, so it's race by race. That's the approach.

“Obviously just trying to be present and making sure I'm fully in the moment and giving everything I can on that given day."

“It's also how you're perceived in this sport,” he added. “You're as good as your last race.

"You can have five bad races and then you have this amazing result, and everyone's like: ‘Well, we knew that they could do it'.”

READ MORE: Hamilton hints at ownership move in crazy F1 flex

Related