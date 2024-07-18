close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner could be forced into embarrassing 'Red Bull axing during summer break'

Horner could be forced into embarrassing 'Red Bull axing during summer break'

Horner could be forced into embarrassing 'Red Bull axing during summer break'

Horner could be forced into embarrassing 'Red Bull axing during summer break'

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner could be forced into axing a driver during the ‘summer break’ according to an F1 reporter.

The Milton-Keynes based outfit have been known to make brutal team decisions, sacking drivers who fail to meet their expectations.

F1 HEADLINES: Newey clue dropped over F1 future as shock return rumours given critical update

READ MORE: Audi announce major signing ahead of F1 arrival

Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon were swiftly axed from Red Bull when they struggled to match the pace of Max Verstappen in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

Similarly, Nyck de Vries was replaced at Alpha Tauri mid-way through 2023 after struggling all season to score points.

Max Verstappen has beat most of his F1 team-mates
Could Sergio Perez lose his Red Bull seat?

Could Horner be forced to sack Perez?

Red Bull recently extended Sergio Perez’s contract until 2026, encouraged by a series of strong results at the beginning of the 2024 season.

However since re-signing, the Mexican has displayed an embarrassing run of form encapsulated by his results at the British Grand Prix.

Perez crashed out of qualifying at Silverstone, prompting the team to take a haul of penalties, where he started in the pitlane for the grand prix.

The 34-year-old failed to progress throughout the race, and only managed a P17 finish, ensuring Haas driver, Nico Hulkenberg, outscored Perez in the past six races.

READ MORE: Verstappen hints at END of Red Bull F1 era

Will Christian Horner axe Perez?

Perez’s performances have evoked concern as Red Bull’s rivals close in and threaten the champions for the constructors’ title.

According to F1 reporter, Andrew Benson, the team may axe Perez during the summer break to prevent this from happening.

“If they can all start to beat Verstappen, and Perez’s form continues to be weak, then, yes, Red Bull can be beaten in the constructors’ championship. But it’s a big if,” Benson wrote.

“And that’s without even thinking about whether Perez will be dropped and replaced by someone else at the summer break - which is a definite possibility.”

READ MORE: F1 team suffer brutal damage after extreme storm hits Hungarian Grand Prix

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Christian Horner F1 Alex Albon Pierre Gasly
Red Bull in WORRYING development after Haas F1 star gains upper hand
Latest F1 News

Red Bull in WORRYING development after Haas F1 star gains upper hand

  • Yesterday 18:57
Red Bull FIA COMPLAINT over F1 rivals revealed
Latest F1 News

Red Bull FIA COMPLAINT over F1 rivals revealed

  • Yesterday 08:27

Latest News

Breaking F1 News

Controversial F1 star announces team departure ahead of Hungarian GP

  • 16 minutes ago
Adrian Newey News

Ferrari chief makes 'serious mistake' claim amid Newey pursuit

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Horner could be forced into embarrassing 'Red Bull axing during summer break'

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 champion claims Schumacher 'would agree' with controversial Ricciardo opinion

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Newey clue dropped over F1 future as shock return rumours given critical update

  • Today 06:57
GPFans Recap

Red Bull in bitter FIA complaint claim as F1 rivalry takes unlikely turn - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:55
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x