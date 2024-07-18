Horner could be forced into embarrassing 'Red Bull axing during summer break'

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner could be forced into axing a driver during the ‘summer break’ according to an F1 reporter.

The Milton-Keynes based outfit have been known to make brutal team decisions, sacking drivers who fail to meet their expectations.

Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon were swiftly axed from Red Bull when they struggled to match the pace of Max Verstappen in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

Similarly, Nyck de Vries was replaced at Alpha Tauri mid-way through 2023 after struggling all season to score points.

Max Verstappen has beat most of his F1 team-mates

Could Sergio Perez lose his Red Bull seat?

Could Horner be forced to sack Perez?

Red Bull recently extended Sergio Perez’s contract until 2026, encouraged by a series of strong results at the beginning of the 2024 season.

However since re-signing, the Mexican has displayed an embarrassing run of form encapsulated by his results at the British Grand Prix.

Perez crashed out of qualifying at Silverstone, prompting the team to take a haul of penalties, where he started in the pitlane for the grand prix.

The 34-year-old failed to progress throughout the race, and only managed a P17 finish, ensuring Haas driver, Nico Hulkenberg, outscored Perez in the past six races.

Will Christian Horner axe Perez?

Perez’s performances have evoked concern as Red Bull’s rivals close in and threaten the champions for the constructors’ title.

According to F1 reporter, Andrew Benson, the team may axe Perez during the summer break to prevent this from happening.

“If they can all start to beat Verstappen, and Perez’s form continues to be weak, then, yes, Red Bull can be beaten in the constructors’ championship. But it’s a big if,” Benson wrote.

“And that’s without even thinking about whether Perez will be dropped and replaced by someone else at the summer break - which is a definite possibility.”

