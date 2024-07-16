close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen hints at END of Red Bull F1 era

Verstappen hints at END of Red Bull F1 era

Verstappen hints at END of Red Bull F1 era

Verstappen hints at END of Red Bull F1 era

Max Verstappen has admitted that he believes Red Bull's era of dominance in F1 is under threat as the rest of the grid catch up with the reigning constructors' champions.

Since 2021, Verstappen and Red Bull have been second to none in F1. Although this season has been closer, the Dutchman is still 84 points clear at the top of the drivers' standings on his way to a fourth successive title.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen hits out as Marko sends BRUTAL warning amid Ricciardo frustration

READ MORE: Horner stuns Goodwood crowd with brutally honest Red Bull admission

Red Bull, meanwhile, sit 71 points adrift of second-placed McLaren in the constructors' championship – despite Sergio Perez failing to finish a race inside the top three since April.

However, there have been six different race winners so far after 12 grands prix. Across the entirety of the 2023 season, only Sergio Perez (Baku, Jeddah) and Carlos Sainz (Singapore) prevented Verstappen from claiming a clean sweep.

Max Verstappen is facing increased competition at the front of the grid
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes stopped Verstappen winning the British Grand Prix last time out

Mercedes enter this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix having won the last two races, and Verstappen is all too aware that the walls could well be closing in on the era of Red Bull's dominance.

“We had some great years," the three-time F1 champion said at last week's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

"Of course, this year also started off really competitively, and now everyone’s catching up a bit. Every race is a proper battle as well, so it’s great.

“I think that [theme] will continue also for the rest of the season, so it’s really unknown what is going to happen, and that’s great for the sport.”

Verstappen is on the hunt for his fourth successive title

"In general, it’s just great to have so many fantastic drivers in F1 and making it difficult to win,” he added.

“I think everyone was waiting for that as well and that’s definitely what F1 fans want. To have this is great between so many different teams as well. It’s going to be a great rest of the year.”

READ MORE: Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as F1 champion makes bold team-mate plea

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren F1 Carlos Sainz Sergio Perez
Verstappen takes swipe at major F1 rule changes
Latest F1 News

Verstappen takes swipe at major F1 rule changes

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 News Today: Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as ex-team boss claims Perez could leave Red Bull
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen wants SHOCK Ricciardo reunion as ex-team boss claims Perez could leave Red Bull

  • Yesterday 07:27

Latest News

F1 Superstars

Rumoured Red Bull replacement handed Perez seat

  • 21 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star a 'candidate' for move to RIVALS in 2025

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo reveals Monaco meeting played key role in F1 momentum shift

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Marko issues ‘Mercedes 2014’ warning in Red Bull engine update

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen hints at END of Red Bull F1 era

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen hits out as Marko sends BRUTAL warning amid Ricciardo frustration

  • Today 06:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x