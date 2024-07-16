Verstappen hints at END of Red Bull F1 era
Max Verstappen has admitted that he believes Red Bull's era of dominance in F1 is under threat as the rest of the grid catch up with the reigning constructors' champions.
Since 2021, Verstappen and Red Bull have been second to none in F1. Although this season has been closer, the Dutchman is still 84 points clear at the top of the drivers' standings on his way to a fourth successive title.
Red Bull, meanwhile, sit 71 points adrift of second-placed McLaren in the constructors' championship – despite Sergio Perez failing to finish a race inside the top three since April.
However, there have been six different race winners so far after 12 grands prix. Across the entirety of the 2023 season, only Sergio Perez (Baku, Jeddah) and Carlos Sainz (Singapore) prevented Verstappen from claiming a clean sweep.
Mercedes enter this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix having won the last two races, and Verstappen is all too aware that the walls could well be closing in on the era of Red Bull's dominance.
“We had some great years," the three-time F1 champion said at last week's Goodwood Festival of Speed.
"Of course, this year also started off really competitively, and now everyone’s catching up a bit. Every race is a proper battle as well, so it’s great.
“I think that [theme] will continue also for the rest of the season, so it’s really unknown what is going to happen, and that’s great for the sport.”
"In general, it’s just great to have so many fantastic drivers in F1 and making it difficult to win,” he added.
“I think everyone was waiting for that as well and that’s definitely what F1 fans want. To have this is great between so many different teams as well. It’s going to be a great rest of the year.”
