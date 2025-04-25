Red Bull make incredible Max Verstappen blunder

Red Bull have made a huge blunder on their website, involving four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman has been with the Milton Keynes-based outfit since 2016, winning 64 F1 races and claiming four consecutive world titles in that time, and was part of the team's junior setup from a young age.

Verstappen has had six team-mates in that time at the top team, including recently axed icons Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez, and has already been partnered with two different drivers in 2025.

Liam Lawson was axed after just two races, paving the way for Yuki Tsunoda to be given a promotion into the top seat, with his debut with Red Bull coming at his home grand prix in Japan.

At that particular race, Tsunoda and Verstappen both raced in white, to celebrate Red Bull's partnership with Honda, which is coming to an end at the end of the 2025 season.

Fans on the Red Bull website are being given the chance to win a replica of the race suits worn by the pair during that weekend, but the team made a huge error with a question surrounding their four-time champion.

To enter the competition, fans had to answer a question about where Verstappen was born, but the options given were Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands and Spain.

While Verstappen is Dutch, he was actually born in Belgium, in a town called Hasselt, while he also went to school in the country as a child.

Will Verstappen stay at Red Bull?

A later competition posted on the website included a rectified poll that used the same options for an answer but had an altered question to 'Which country's flag does Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen race under?'

Verstappen is a proud Dutchman, and will be disappointed that his home race is set to be scratched off the F1 calendar after the 2026 edition of the race.

The 27-year-old's Red Bull future beyond the end of 2025 has been called into question of late, despite him being on a contract that runs until 2028.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently confirmed that there are exit clauses within that long-term contract, while he has also suggested that Verstappen's future is of 'great concern' following a poor start to the season for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, where they appear to be behind rivals McLaren and Mercedes.

