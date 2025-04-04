Why are Red Bull racing in white?

Red Bull have a new Formula 1 driver in their car this weekend, and they are also sporting a new look, with an all-white livery glistening around the Suzuka Circuit.

Yuki Tsunoda will partner Max Verstappen for the remainder of the 2025 season, after New Zealander Liam Lawson was axed from his position after just two races, and has been demoted to the Racing Bulls team.

The Japanese driver will compete in his first grand prix with Red Bull at his home race, the Japanese Grand Prix, which has been held at the Suzuka Circuit since 1987 - bar a brief return to the Fuji Speedway in 2007 and 2008.

On top of this, Red Bull are also running a Japanese flag-inspired livery as a one-off for the race weekend, with the team moving away from their usual navy, yellow and red design.

Red Bull are sporting a new look in Japan

Red Bull run white livery for the Japanese GP?

The one-off livery design celebrates Red Bull's partnership with Honda, which is coming to a close at the end of 2025.

Honda have supplied Red Bull with their power units since 2019, with the team going on to win four drivers' titles with Max Verstappen and two constructors' titles in that time.

The Japanese car manufacturer will instead supply Aston Martin from 2026 onwards, while Red Bull will rely on their own powertrain brand, in partnership with American car giants Ford.

Red Bull have run a so-called 'white bull' design once before, at the 2021 Turkish GP, following the cancellation of the 2020 Japanese GP due to the COVID pandemic, where they had planned to run the livery.

This year's livery change has come at a perfect time, with Japanese racer Tsunoda making his debut with the team in the iconic Japanese flag-inspired RB21.

Red Bull posted the first pictures of the car design last week via their 'X' account, with the accompanying caption: "The return of THE iconic livery."

