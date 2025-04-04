F1 News Today: Christian Horner promise confirmed as team boss hailed after Red Bull exit
F1 News Today: Christian Horner promise confirmed as team boss hailed after Red Bull exit
Yuki Tsunoda has revealed Christian Horner’s message to him following his promotion to Red Bull for the Japanese Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
NEW F1 team principal hailed in official statement ahead of debut
A former Red Bull star is set to make his debut as a team principal this weekend, and has been given a huge welcome from his new team ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton FINALLY issues statement on Ferrari disqualification
Lewis Hamilton has finally broken his silence regarding the disqualification of both Ferraris at the Chinese Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren team orders verdict made after Piastri 'frustration'
Oscar Piastri’s camp were reportedly left ‘frustrated’ following McLaren’s team orders at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, and the Formula 1 team have come under scrutiny over their driver dilemma.
➡️ READ MORE
Historic Schumacher Ferrari to be sold DURING F1 race
A historic Ferrari Formula 1 car is set to go up for sale at the Monaco Grand Prix, marking a very famous victory in the career of Michael Schumacher.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Chaos at Japanese Grand Prix as four red flags overshadow McLaren dominance
- Today 09:09
Japanese Grand Prix hit by multiple fires as session red flagged
- Today 09:05
Three F1 drivers subject to further FIA tests at Japanese Grand Prix
- 31 minutes ago
Jack Doohan F1 pressure ramps up after huge crash at Japanese Grand Prix
- Today 08:42
F1 News Today: Christian Horner promise confirmed as team boss hailed after Red Bull exit
- 1 hour ago
F1 star suffers embarrassing pit stop incident at Japanese Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago