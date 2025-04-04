close global

F1 News Today: Christian Horner promise confirmed as team boss hailed after Red Bull exit

Yuki Tsunoda has revealed Christian Horner’s message to him following his promotion to Red Bull for the Japanese Grand Prix.

NEW F1 team principal hailed in official statement ahead of debut

A former Red Bull star is set to make his debut as a team principal this weekend, and has been given a huge welcome from his new team ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Hamilton FINALLY issues statement on Ferrari disqualification

Lewis Hamilton has finally broken his silence regarding the disqualification of both Ferraris at the Chinese Grand Prix.

McLaren team orders verdict made after Piastri 'frustration'

Oscar Piastri’s camp were reportedly left ‘frustrated’ following McLaren’s team orders at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, and the Formula 1 team have come under scrutiny over their driver dilemma.

Historic Schumacher Ferrari to be sold DURING F1 race

A historic Ferrari Formula 1 car is set to go up for sale at the Monaco Grand Prix, marking a very famous victory in the career of Michael Schumacher.

F1 News Today: Hamilton confirms stunning new plans as African F1 race takes new twist
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton confirms stunning new plans as African F1 race takes new twist
Yesterday 16:12

  • Yesterday 16:12
F1 News Today: Alpine confirm Doohan replacement at Japanese GP as team announce NEW driver signing
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Alpine confirm Doohan replacement at Japanese GP as team announce NEW driver signing
April 2, 2025 20:51

  • April 2, 2025 20:51

Latest News

Japanese Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Chaos at Japanese Grand Prix as four red flags overshadow McLaren dominance
Today 09:09

  • Today 09:09
Japanese Grand Prix

Japanese Grand Prix hit by multiple fires as session red flagged
Today 09:05

  • Today 09:05
Japanese Grand Prix

Three F1 drivers subject to further FIA tests at Japanese Grand Prix
31 minutes ago

  • 31 minutes ago
Japanese Grand Prix

Jack Doohan F1 pressure ramps up after huge crash at Japanese Grand Prix
Today 08:42

  • Today 08:42
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Christian Horner promise confirmed as team boss hailed after Red Bull exit
1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 star suffers embarrassing pit stop incident at Japanese Grand Prix
2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
