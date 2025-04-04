close global

Jack Doohan F1 pressure ramps up after huge crash at Japanese Grand Prix

Alpine Formula 1 star Jack Doohan triggered a red flag during FP2 at the Japanese Grand Prix after a high-speed crash on Friday.

The 22-year-old is currently under significant pressure to perform with four reserve drivers waiting in the wings in the Alpine garage after a disappointing start to the season.

One such star is 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Ryo Hirakawa, who replaced Doohan during FP1 in Suzuka, piloting his machinery to P12 after a relatively faultless run.

The second practice session of the weekend had barely got underway when Doohan began a sharp descent towards Turn 1 and initially appeared to dip a wheel into the grass, smashing into the barriers and losing two wheels.

What caused Jack Doohan's Alpine crash in Suzuka?

After the significant hit to his Alpine, the Aussie racer immediately confirmed over team radio that he was unharmed, although he did appear out of breath when confirming: "I'm okay. What happened?"

Upon further inspection after the theory that Doohan had failed to close his DRS, Sky F1's Anthony Davidson commented: "I think the car might have bottomed out Crofty."

To which David Croft responded: "I don't know about you Ant but I'm not seeing driver error."

The session was slightly delayed to allow for the significant cleanup around the high-speed circuit, with just under 30 minutes left for teams and their remaining drivers to get valuable run times in ahead of qualifying on Saturday, although Doohan headed straight to the medical tent to get checked over whilst Alpine began the tricky repair job on his A525.

Alpine Japanese Grand Prix Jack Doohan Aussie Ryo Hirakawa Turn 1
