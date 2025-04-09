Jeremy Clarkson proposes GENIUS idea to solve boring F1 races

Jeremy Clarkson has proposed a solution to Formula 1’s overtaking problem, after complaints that the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix put on a dull show.

Sunday’s race at Suzuka only featured 15 overtakes after the first lap and 11 drivers finished where they started, with Max Verstappen claiming his first victory of the season after he sealed pole position on Saturday.

The ‘dirty air’ issue featured in a majority of the drivers' complaints after the race, bemoaning how difficult it was to overtake when closely following the car in front.

However, television personality and frequent F1 columnist, Jeremy Clarkson, has other ideas about F1’s overtaking problem and took to social media platform X where he voiced his solution.

"I’ve had an idea to make F1 racing more consistently exciting. Don’t use tracks where overtaking is difficult," Clarkson wrote.

The popular automotive presenter had thousands of fans respond to his bright idea in the comments of his social media post, with Clarkson responding to one in particular who suggested the modern F1 machinery was the issue.

He added: "Sure. The cars are bigger so accept that, ignore the “incentives”, and use tracks that are suitable. Ultimately, the revenue comes from fans. Always."

Does Suzuka have an overtaking problem?

F1 champion Fernando Alonso also confirmed that the overtaking issue at Suzuka was track specific, with the Spaniard even going as far as to compare the Japanese GP to Monaco.

"This is Suzuka, I don’t remember a race when we saw too many overtakes here without the weather changing,” he said to the media after the race.

"It seems like we repeat always on Thursday, how great Suzuka is, how great Monaco is, the glamour, the spectacular weekend.

"And then on Sunday, we wake up and we say: ‘Monaco is boring. What can we do to the track?’ ‘Suzuka is boring.’ This is Formula 1, and Suzuka is great, because Saturday is incredibly high adrenaline."

The new track surface at Suzuka also played into overtaking concerns, with less tyre degradation eliminating the possibility of a two-stop race.

Despite criticism, and Clarkson’s over-simplistic solution to Suzuka’s overtaking problem, drivers such as Alonso remained complementary of the Japanese Grand Prix and suggested it should be enjoyed for what it is, rather than expecting edge-of-the seat action.

"When we don’t have grip, we complain that there is no grip. And when we have too many stops, we complain the tyres don’t last," Alonso added.

"So instead of seeing the negative part of the weekend, I tried to enjoy what we experienced this weekend. And it was another great Suzuka."

