Fernando Alonso will partly miss out on the first day of Formula 1 action at the Bahrain Grand Prix his Aston Martin team have confirmed.

Alonso has started the season with two DNFs and an 11th place last time out in Japan, but will still take part in the action at Sakhir as he seeks his first points finish of the season.

But in the morning session of Friday practice (FP1), Felipe Drugovich will be taking over the two-time Spanish world champion's seat to give the young driver 60-minutes of crucial running time in the Aston Martin.

The first practice session of the weekend is crucial for teams and drivers, where they gather important data, test the car's set-up and give less experienced drivers a chance to familiarise themselves with the track.

Drugovich’s FP1 session in Bahrain will only add to the Brazilian’s extensive mileage in a F1 car, where he has already completed over 9,100 km, and takes part in Friday’s session as part of F1’s rookie rule.

"I'm very happy to be getting out in the F1 car again, especially so early in the season,” Drugovich said.

“I've been preparing on the simulator to get a feel for the car, and Bahrain is a track I know well and really enjoy driving. I'm excited to contribute and give the team the data they need to perform at their best this weekend. Thanks to the whole team for their continued support."

What is F1’s rookie rule?

F1 teams are required to run a rookie at least twice in each car, which means on four occasions in 2025 a younger driver will compete in a session, usually the first practice session of the weekend.

Drugovich currently serves as Aston Martin’s test and reserve driver and his last outing during a grand prix weekend took place at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Brazilian driver will not be the only rookie to take part in a practice session during the Bahrain Grand Prix, with George Russell and Ollie Bearman also vacating their seats for FP1.

Danish driver Frederik Vesti will fill in for Russell at Mercedes, whilst Ryo Hirakawa will step into the Haas as their new reserve driver following his departure from Alpine.

