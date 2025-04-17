Lewis Hamilton’s security guard was forced to jump into action at the Bahrain Grand Prix after a fan started to chase after the champion in the paddock.

If Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari has proved anything, it is just how popular the Brit is with F1 fans across the world, with hundreds flocking to Fiorano in the depths of winter to witness his first laps with the Scuderia.

However, one fan appeared to take their adoration too far in the paddock at the Bahrain GP, as they chased after the 40-year-old for a selfie.

Hamilton cruised along on his scooter and did not seem fazed that a rogue fan was about to knock him off, with his security guard jumping into action with a lightning quick reaction and tackled the over-eager fan to stop him from hitting Hamilton.

Also on the scene was Fernando Alonso, riding his scooter behind Hamilton as he witnessed the tangle of limbs in front of him - although like Hamilton the Spaniard appeared unfazed by the exchange.

Hamilton’s star power rises after Ferrari arrival

Back in January, Hamilton’s debut post with Ferrari outside Enzo Ferrari’s house became one of F1’s most liked pictures on Instagram, emphasising the commercial gains the team have made after signing the seven-time world champion.

Furthermore, Hamilton’s first post in a Ferrari racesuit, which is embellished with the team’s sponsors, was estimated by Sponsorlytix to be worth $62,100 alone to title sponsor HP, as well as $50,000 for Ferrari itself. Shell, IBM, VGW, Ceva and PUMA 's presence in the photo was also estimated to be worth over $40,000 to them.

Despite the hype at the beginning of the season, Hamilton’s Ferrari career has got off to a lacklustre start as the champion adjusts to his own surroundings, and has been off the pace of his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The man Hamilton replaced at Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, has also had difficulty matching Alex Albon during his opening few rounds at Williams, showing that when an F1 driver moves to a new team it can take a while before they start to produce consistent results.

