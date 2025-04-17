F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull exit 'done' as Mercedes boosted by unexpected gains

Reports have suggested that Max Verstappen's exit from Red Bull has already been decided, despite Christian Horner's outfit holding a contract on the Formula 1 world champion until 2028.

Toto Wolff stunned by 'unexpected' Mercedes gains

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has admitted he was left stunned after watching the performance of his drivers at last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

F1 team 'FORCED' to give £14m gift to axed driver

Axed Alpine driver Esteban Ocon has revealed that he was given a £14 million car chassis from his old team when he was given the axe.

Norris delivers brutal Red Bull swipe after rule breaking claims

Formula 1 star Lando Norris has told Red Bull to stop 'complaining' about what other teams are doing and start focusing on themselves.

F1 star settles argument as rivals accuse him of going BALD!

Carlos Sainz has had his follicle prowess challenged by a rival F1 team, with Racing Bulls' social media team questioning whether he was going bald.

