Verstappen Red Bull exit 'done already' reports Sky F1 pundit

Sky F1 presenter Simon Lazenby has revealed that many media personnel within the Formula 1 paddock believe that Max Verstappen's exit from Red Bull has already been decided.

Verstappen is contracted with the team until at least the end of 2028, but Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently revealed there were exit clauses in Verstappen's deal, and after the Bahrain Grand Prix admitted 'great concern' over Verstappen's future.

While the Dutchman was able to claim four consecutive world championship titles with Red Bull between 2021-2024, the team's performance levels have clearly dropped, and they appear to be a way off McLaren's early season pace.

Verstappen brilliantly claimed a pole position-race victory double at the Japanese GP, but sits eight points behind early championship leader Lando Norris after a sixth-place finish at the Bahrain GP.

"Everybody’s talking about it in the paddock," Lazenby told the Sky Sports F1 podcast. "There’s no two ways about it.

"You go up to people from Dutch media, some of them are saying ‘we think it’s done already’. Others are saying he’s in discussions. This is the nature of it. We might as well report what we see, report what we hear."

Will Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Recent rumours suggest that there are two potential options for Verstappen if he were to join a new team for 2026; Aston Martin and Mercedes.

However, Aston Martin have made it clear that current drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are contracted until the end of 2026, while Mercedes' start to the season suggests they'll be happy with their driver lineup.

Both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli's contracts are set to expire at the end of this season, but it's understood that Russell is on the verge of signing a new two-year deal, while 18-year-old Antonelli has made a brilliant start to his debut season in the sport.

The regulation changes for the 2026 season are potentially set to see a shakeup in the competitive order, making both Mercedes and Aston Martin attractive prospects for Verstappen, if he wants to roll the dice in the hope of claiming another world championship.

"Names will remain anonymous, but there are some that are saying he’s going off to Aston Martin," Lazenby continued.

"There are some that are saying why on earth, when we think the dynos and the info coming out of Brixworth is that Mercedes are looking really strong for 2026?"

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull chief delivers Verstappen exit twist as Mercedes prepare 2026 announcement

Related