Wolff set to announce decision on 2026 Mercedes driver lineup

George Russell's positive start to the 2025 Formula 1 campaign is set to see him handed a lucrative contract extension with Mercedes, according to reports.

The Brit's current deal at the Silver Arrows expires at the end of this season, and with the team putting their long-term faith in rookie Kimi Antonelli, there have been question marks raised over whether his seat is under threat.

But he has featured on the podium in three of this year's first four races - including at last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix - thus strengthening his position at the negotiating table.

Now, Autosport.com have reported that Russell is set to be rewarded for his good start to the season, suggesting that he is close to signing a two-year contract extension with the Brackley outfit in a deal that would reportedly be worth around $30 million per year.

Is Max Verstappen still on Toto Wolff's radar?

Any potential deal for Russell could quieten some of the speculation that team boss Toto Wolff is still desperate to sign Max Verstappen, whose future is of 'great concern' to Red Bull.

The Austrian has made no secret of his admiration for the four-time world champion, and last season said he would be his top target to replace Lewis Hamilton, before opting to promote Antonelli.

And Martin Brundle believes that even if Russell agrees to extend his Mercedes stay, he should be keeping a close eye on how the Verstappen situation unfolds.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1 in Bahrain, Brundle said: "I think if Max Verstappen sprang into the marketplace, I would be quite worried for George actually.

"Kimi’s obviously their man for the future, so, there’s a lot of ifs in there, and George is doing a great job for them as team leader.

"But, Toto missed Max once, I don’t think he’ll miss him the second time, should he get the opportunity."

Ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian GP, Russell sits fourth in the drivers' standings, just six points behind Verstappen, with McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri occupying the first two spots.

Mercedes declined to comment when approached for comment by GPFans.

