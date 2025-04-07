Russell hints at Wolff plan amid Verstappen-Mercedes rumours

George Russell has taken a relaxed approach to Mercedes contract talks, amid rumours surrounding a potential Max Verstappen transfer to the team.

Russell and his young team-mate Kimi Antonelli are currently not contracted beyond the end of the 2025 season, although that is likely to change over the coming months following the pair's outstanding starts to the season.

However, Verstappen's long-term future at Red Bull has also been called into question, due to his team's performance struggles compared to rivals McLaren, and rumours have suggested that he may throw a spanner into the works for Mercedes' 2026 driver lineup.

Toto Wolff proclaimed that Verstappen was his 'number one target' to replace Lewis Hamilton back in 2024, but a move failed to materialise, with Mercedes instead opting for the youth option of Antonelli.

More recently, Wolff has brushed away rumours of a Verstappen move ahead of the regulation changes in 2026, proclaiming that he is happy with his current driver lineup.

Now, Russell seems to have confirmed that notion, taking a relaxed approach to a question about his future with the team, and hinting at discussions over a new contract with Wolff.

"From my side, there is absolutely no stress regarding a contract," he told media ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix. "At the end of the day, contracts exist in Formula 1, but things move very quickly.

"I believe in myself, you have to perform, it's as simple as that, and when it comes to contract discussions, I think in the past, with Toto, it's never taken more than 24 hours to have the conversation, then it goes to the lawyers and we put something together.

"So, there's no urgency from my side, no worries, no pressure. I'm enjoying where I am in the sport right now, enjoying my performances and just enjoying racing, and that's the number one priority right now."

Mercedes' 2026 driver lineup

Following the announcement of the departure of Hamilton to Ferrari after 12 seasons with the team, Mercedes appeared to be in turmoil, with no superstar drivers looking likely to join their outfit.

However, in 18-year-old rookie Antonelli, they appear to have unearthed the sport's next superstar, with the Italian having scored points in all three grands prix so far, and sitting ahead of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in the drivers' championship.

Antonelli recovered from 15th to fourth on his F1 debut in Australia, and has since finished eighth and sixth in China and Japan respectively, on each occasion not lacking too much pace to his much more experienced team-mate Russell.

Mercedes are likely looking to get both of their drivers tied down to long-term contracts as the sport gets set to enter a new era.

