Wolff issues Verstappen Mercedes signing update

Toto Wolff has issued an update regarding his Mercedes team's pursuit of Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen.

Four-time world champion Verstappen was linked with a move to Mercedes throughout 2024, following Lewis Hamilton's decision to ditch the team and instead join Ferrari.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton summoned as FIA issue multiple grid penalties

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Max Verstappen in NIGHTMARE session as scary crash brings out red flag in Australia

This, coupled with Red Bull's performance issues that saw Verstappen go on a 10-race winless streak, led to suggestions he would end his Red Bull contract early and team up with Wolff's Mercedes team.

However, despite calling Verstappen his 'number one target' to replace Hamilton, Wolff instead called on the services of 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli for 2025, investing in the future.

Antonelli will partner George Russell for the 2025 season, which gets underway this weekend at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

George Russell will partner Kimi Antonelli in 2025

Max Verstappen has been linked with a move away from Red Bull

Will Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Rumours of Verstappen's discontent at Red Bull have failed to go away during the winter break, with it being suggested that he may try and find a new team for 2026 when new regulations come sweeping into the sport, if Red Bull appear to be down on their rivals.

Aston Martin have been the team most strongly linked with acquiring the services of the Dutchman, although the Silverstone outfit have firmly denied all rumours.

Now, Wolff has issued an update on his Mercedes team's pursuit of the four-time champion, suggesting he is putting all his faith into his current driver pairing.

"We need to concentrate on our driver line-up," Wolff told media ahead of the Australian GP.

"I don't flirt outside if I'm in a good relationship, and that is true for this year too. So at the moment that is not on any radar.

"I don't plan to shift my concentration away from these guys and make sure that George has some visibility very soon, or has a contract very soon," he said, in relation to the fact that Russell is currently set to be out of contract at the end of 2025.

READ MORE: Australian Grand Prix session red flagged by BIZARRE issue