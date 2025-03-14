F1 Results Today: Hamilton stunned as scary crash brings out red flag in Australia
F1 Results Today: Hamilton stunned as scary crash brings out red flag in Australia
Lewis Hamilton was massively outpaced in FP1 for the Australian Grand Prix on Friday, being beaten by both his new team-mate Charles Leclerc and the driver he replaced at Ferrari, Carlos Sainz.
It was a big crash for one of the younger drivers on the grid that was the news of the session though, Ollie Bearman demolishing his Haas with the assistance of the Albert Park barriers.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen hits out at rule as FIA BAN verdict issued
READ MORE: Australian Grand Prix session red flagged by BIZARRE issue
The session was red flagged after just 20 minutes after some drivers ran wide and kicked up a troubling amount of gravel onto the racing surface, with the delay lasting about five minutes.
While teams will be a little wary of reading too much into a Friday practice session, pace in this session may be more representative than pre-season testing in Bahrain – or at least will give rivals another data point to measure.
F1 PRACTICE TODAY: Australian GP start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
F1 FP1 Results: Australian Grand Prix 2025
1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:17.252sec
2. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.149sec
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.209sec
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.418sec
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.444sec
6. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.461sec
7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.464sec
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.484sec
9. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.595sec
10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.805sec
11. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +0.809sec
12. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.819sec
13. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +0.980sec
14. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +1.138sec
15. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +1.186sec
16. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +1.203sec
17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.253sec
18. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +1.334sec
19. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.887sec
20. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +2.060sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, FP2 is due to take place later on Friday. The session is due to start at 5:00am GMT.
READ MORE: Australian Grand Prix session red flagged by BIZARRE issue
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Hamilton stunned as scary crash brings out red flag in Australia
- 59 minutes ago
F1 2025: Huge crash brings out second red flag at Australian GP
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025: Australian Grand Prix session red flagged by BIZARRE issue
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen in fresh FIA blast as Red Bull chief Horner calls HQ meeting - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:42
Australian GP 'LEAK' winner of F1 season opener
- Yesterday 22:54
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari absence strikes Australian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 21:55