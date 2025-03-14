F1 Results Today: Hamilton stunned as scary crash brings out red flag in Australia

Lewis Hamilton was massively outpaced in FP1 for the Australian Grand Prix on Friday, being beaten by both his new team-mate Charles Leclerc and the driver he replaced at Ferrari, Carlos Sainz.

It was a big crash for one of the younger drivers on the grid that was the news of the session though, Ollie Bearman demolishing his Haas with the assistance of the Albert Park barriers.

The session was red flagged after just 20 minutes after some drivers ran wide and kicked up a troubling amount of gravel onto the racing surface, with the delay lasting about five minutes.

While teams will be a little wary of reading too much into a Friday practice session, pace in this session may be more representative than pre-season testing in Bahrain – or at least will give rivals another data point to measure.

Lewis Hamilton makes his race debut for Ferrari this weekend

Carlos Sainz looks fast again in the Williams

F1 FP1 Results: Australian Grand Prix 2025

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:17.252sec

2. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.149sec

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.209sec

4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.418sec

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.444sec

6. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.461sec

7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.464sec

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.484sec

9. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.595sec

10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.805sec

11. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +0.809sec

12. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.819sec

13. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +0.980sec

14. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +1.138sec

15. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +1.186sec

16. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +1.203sec

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.253sec

18. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +1.334sec

19. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.887sec

20. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +2.060sec



