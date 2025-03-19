Norris’ father spotted in talks with rival F1 team boss

Lando Norris’ father, Adam Norris, was spotted in talks with a rival Formula 1 team principal at the Australian Grand Prix.

The McLaren star picked up where he left off in 2024 at Albert Park, where he clinched a decisive victory in the wet after a late rain shower threatened McLaren’s victory.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris slips up as FIA penalty verdict changes Australian Grand Prix result

READ MORE: F1 confirm 'discussions' over shock NEW grand prix location

Whilst Oscar Piastri only managed to finish P9 after a mistake saw him spin out onto the grass, McLaren were undoubtedly the fastest team in Melbourne and look the favourites to take the championship.

Both drivers are locked in at the team with lengthy contracts, with Piastri recently signing a multi-deal extension to his contract, with Norris also extending his deal in 2024.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were on top in Melbourne

Lando Norris added to his win tally in Melbourne

Can Norris lift the F1 world title in 2025?

Following Norris’ spectacular result in Melbourne, his father Adam Norris was spotted talking to rival team boss and Ferrari leader Fred Vasseur, in what had been a disastrous outing for the Frenchman's team.

Aside from being an F1 driver’s father, Norris Sr is also the founder of Pure Electric an e-scooter brand, and was named as the 501st-richest person in the UK in 2018.

In a video posted on Instagram, F1 paddock photographer Kym Illman snapped Norris Sr with Vasseur in Melbourne, in a silly photo of the pair in which the Ferrari team principal stuck his tongue out.

Illman later revealed Norris Sr was chatting in the Ferrari motorhome where he grabbed a decaf coffee, apparently because McLaren do not serve the de-caffeinated option, where he reportedly caught up with Vasseur.

According to the paddock photographer, Norris Sr pointed at Illman where they posed for a photo, adding to his ever-growing collection of jovial pictures of Vasseur on his Instagram page.

READ MORE: F1 confirm 'discussions' over shock NEW grand prix location