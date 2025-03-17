Lewis Hamilton's comments to Ferrari F1 engineer after Australian GP revealed

Lewis Hamilton's comments to Ferrari F1 race engineer Riccardo Adami after the Australian Grand Prix have been revealed by the seven-time world champion.

It was a difficult debut in red for Hamilton as he could only come home P10 in Melbourne to earn a solitary point.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris slips up as FIA penalty verdict changes Australian Grand Prix result

READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Australian Grand Prix incident

The Brit cast a frustrated figure throughout the race as he was part of some tense conversations with new colleague, Adami.

The team radio back and forth between the pair saw Hamilton grow frustrated at what he saw as an overload of information from his race engineer, requesting to be left alone to get on with the race on numerous occasions.

It was certainly a stark contrast to the relationship he had with Peter 'Bono' Bonnington during his time at Mercedes.

Riccardo Adami, Hamilton's new race engineer

Peter 'Bono' Bonnington enjoyed a special relationship with Hamilton at Mercedes

That is of course to be expected as Hamilton and Adami figure each other out in the early days. One look at Max Verstappen's communication with Gianpiero Lambiase ('GP') will tell you that tense team radio conversations are not necessarily a bad thing.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen and George Russell in tense exchange after Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's Riccardo Adami Verdict

After the race, Hamilton was quick to put to bed any confusion over the communications.

The 40-year-old expressed his frustrations at what he saw as missed opportunity to pit for inters when the weather changed, but emphasised his desire to treat this weekend as a learning process.

Lewis Hamilton came home P10 in Melbourne

“I think Riccardo did a really good job,” he said. “We’re learning about each other and, bit by bit after this, we’ll download and go through all the comments and all the things I said.

“Generally I’m not one who likes a load of comments during a race. If I need it I’ll ask for it. But he did his best today and we’ll go through it.

“Unfortunately at the end they told me it was only a ‘short shower’. The rest of the track was dry so I was like, ‘I’m going to stick it out as long as I can, and keep it on the dry [line]’. But they didn’t say more [rain] was coming. And then more came. So I think I was just lacking that bit of information at the end.”

READ MORE: Ferrari investigation launched after Australian Grand Prix disaster

Related