F1 News Today: Norris slips up as FIA penalty verdict changes Australian Grand Prix result
Lando Norris made a huge slip up having taken victory on the track over Max Verstappen at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
Australian Grand Prix result changes in MAJOR FIA penalty verdict
The FIA have announced a huge verdict over an F1 penalty decision that has changed the result of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
Wolff's 'tears' over Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes exit
Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has joked over shedding 'tears' over the departure of his star driver Lewis Hamilton ahead of the 2025 season.
Lewis Hamilton in 'marriage of the century'
Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has appeared in an insightful documentary that looks into his arrival to the iconic Ferrari team.
Norris breaks 1,029 day Verstappen streak at Australian GP
Lando Norris has broken Max Verstappen's all-time record streak following victory at the Australian Grand Prix.
Latest News
- 5 minutes ago
Hamilton caught in fiery Ferrari outburst as debutant demoted at Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:42
- Yesterday 22:57
- Yesterday 21:55
- Yesterday 20:57
- Yesterday 19:57