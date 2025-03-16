Lando Norris made a huge slip up when discussing his victory over Max Verstappen at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Four-time champion Verstappen could only watch on from third as Norris and his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri raced off into the distance during the first stint in Melbourne.

However, chaotic conditions, a Piastri skid and multiple safety cars gave Verstappen a chance at victory, and Norris clung on by less than a second to win the race.

It means that he has ended Verstappen's 1,029-day stretch at the top of the championship standings, an all-time Formula 1 record for the Dutchman.

Lando Norris beat Max Verstappen to the line at the Australian Grand Prix

Norris confirms title pedigree

Norris proved why he is the favourite for the drivers' championship, utilising the clearly dominant pace of the McLaren with a calm and confident demeanour that was often missing in 2024.

The Brit challenged Verstappen for the title last season, but fell away as the 27-year-old eventually went on to win with two races to spare.

Sunday's race at the Australian GP suggested that Piastri may be Norris' biggest challenger for the title this year, rather than Verstappen, but the 23-year-old needs to avoid the kind of mistake that cost him a chance at victory in the season opener.

Following the race, Norris made a huge slip up when reflecting on the day's action, accidentally declaring it the 'end of the season'.

"The sun is shining, the sun is out, end of the season, end of the weekend," he said in a race review on McLaren's X account.

"P1, a first win of the year, a perfect weekend from start to finish. Super, super happy, a massive thanks to everyone back at McLaren, everyone back home at MTC, everyone here. This is a beautiful way to start the year."

