close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lando Norris makes 'season-ending' slip up

Lando Norris makes 'season-ending' slip up

Lando Norris makes 'season-ending' slip up

Lando Norris makes 'season-ending' slip up

Lando Norris made a huge slip up when discussing his victory over Max Verstappen at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Four-time champion Verstappen could only watch on from third as Norris and his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri raced off into the distance during the first stint in Melbourne.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton summoned by FIA as star receives Australian GP demotion

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Max Verstappen beaten as F1 champion crashes out of thrilling Australian Grand Prix

However, chaotic conditions, a Piastri skid and multiple safety cars gave Verstappen a chance at victory, and Norris clung on by less than a second to win the race.

It means that he has ended Verstappen's 1,029-day stretch at the top of the championship standings, an all-time Formula 1 record for the Dutchman.

Lando Norris beat Max Verstappen to the line at the Australian Grand Prix

Norris confirms title pedigree

Norris proved why he is the favourite for the drivers' championship, utilising the clearly dominant pace of the McLaren with a calm and confident demeanour that was often missing in 2024.

The Brit challenged Verstappen for the title last season, but fell away as the 27-year-old eventually went on to win with two races to spare.

Sunday's race at the Australian GP suggested that Piastri may be Norris' biggest challenger for the title this year, rather than Verstappen, but the 23-year-old needs to avoid the kind of mistake that cost him a chance at victory in the season opener.

Following the race, Norris made a huge slip up when reflecting on the day's action, accidentally declaring it the 'end of the season'.

"The sun is shining, the sun is out, end of the season, end of the weekend," he said in a race review on McLaren's X account.

"P1, a first win of the year, a perfect weekend from start to finish. Super, super happy, a massive thanks to everyone back at McLaren, everyone back home at MTC, everyone here. This is a beautiful way to start the year."

READ MORE: Safety car deployed after HUGE F1 crash in Melbourne

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Australian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen and George Russell in tense exchange after Australian Grand Prix
Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and George Russell in tense exchange after Australian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton's father in heartwarming gesture to distraught F1 star
Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's father in heartwarming gesture to distraught F1 star

  • Today 17:57

Latest News

F1 Social

Lando Norris makes 'season-ending' slip up

  • 19 minutes ago
Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and George Russell in tense exchange after Australian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Wolff's 'tears' over Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes exit

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2025

Marko gives brutal verdict on 2025 F1 rookies

  • 3 hours ago
Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's father in heartwarming gesture to distraught F1 star

  • Today 17:57
Australian Grand Prix

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • Today 16:27
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x