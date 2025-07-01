Lewis Hamilton gets major Roscoe boost for British Grand Prix

Silverstone is the event on the F1 calendar Lewis Hamilton fans have been looking forward to all season, as the Ferrari star returns to his home crowd for the first time since his victory in 2024.

Not only will the seven-time world champion compete at his home race in red for the first time, but Hamilton's home race also offers fans a potential glimpse at their favourite (allegedly) F1 dog - Roscoe Hamilton.

F1 HEADLINES: Lando Norris disqualification verdict announced as FIA confirm race result

Fans have long been starved of a glimpse of Roscoe in the Ferrari garage, but his trainer Kirstin McMillan recently offered a positive update on his health that has given fans some hope that he could be at Silverstone.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Roscoe had been suffering with pneumonia but his trainer shared a video on her own social media where the F1 pooch was seen well and walking.

She also confirmed that Roscoe is "well enough to go" to Silverstone after a series of checks and tests were carried out.

Who is Roscoe’s trainer Kirstin McMillan?

Roscoe Hamilton sporting Ferrari red

McMillan is a studio animal trainer who has featured on a series of television networks such as ABC, CBS and Animal Planet, whilst also taking care of an array of animals whom she shares on her Instagram page.

Amongst them is, of course, Hamilton’s dog Roscoe, and her frequent posts have helped keep fans abreast with his health, happiness and antics outside of the paddock.

Recently, McMillan shared an insightful post about senior dogs, which featured Roscoe, where she revealed that she had cared for the famous canine since he was a puppy.

In the post, she detailed how important it is for owners to introduce play to their older dog’s lives, where she wrote: “Many people think old dogs are no longer playful.

"My experience is that actually it’s usually the humans who’ve lost their own playfulness in the relationship with their pup just because their dog has slowed down with age.

“Yes, senior dogs are going to be stiffer from joint issues. However, not playfully engaging them on a regular basis can actually accelerate their mental aging. If you’re still willing to get silly with your dog, they’ll invite you to get down on the floor & act completely ridiculous with them.”

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

Related