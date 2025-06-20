Lando Norris flaunts new watch after £144,000 robbery
McLaren star Lando Norris flaunted a new watch ahead of the F1 movie premiere this week as he took fans behind the scenes of the glamorous event.
F1’s stars took to the red carpet on Monday for the New York premiere of the F1 movie, with the attending drivers pictured at the top of the Rockefeller Center, a vision in monochrome.
Amongst them was McLaren star Norris, who took fans behind the scenes of his red carpet look in a social media post, where he was shown donning his navy Reiss suit and a Richard Mille watch.
The watch in particular was a Richard Mille RM 72-01 in white ceramic, which is limited to 150 pieces and celebrates an iconic motorsport event, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which took place last weekend coinciding with the Canadian Grand Prix.
Norris flaunts style at New York F1 premiere
Norris has form for showing off his luxury watches, previously owning a £144,000 Richard Mille 67-02 designer watch, which the McLaren star wore to the Euros final at Wembley in 2021.
However, the Brit was the victim of a robbery that same night after he was accosted in the car park by two men and put in a headlock with his watch taken from his wrist.
The watch was only one of five in the world and the case was subsequently heard at Harrow Crown Court in 2023, where a 25-year-old male from Bootle, Merseyside stood trial and was accused as one of the robbers.
His DNA was allegedly found on Norris’ left wrist after the incident took place, but pleaded not guilty to the allegations and was eventually cleared.
Norris said he had been left ‘shaken’ by the incident but was ‘unhurt’.
Fit check for the @F1Movie red carpet 🎬👌#McLaren | @Reiss | #F1TheMovie pic.twitter.com/xbp6PD71PS— McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 18, 2025

