Menswear Guy DESTROYS F1 drivers for red carpet disasterclass

The reviews are in. And they are not good. Not good at all. The F1 Movie had its premiere in New York on Monday night and the entire Formula 1 grid was in attendance.

While the critics seemed to like the film itself, the drivers themselves came under intense scrutiny for their appearance on the red carpet. Especially from renowned fashion critic Derek Guy.

Better known as the 'Menswear Guy', the fashion industry writer was anything but impressed by the appearance of the Formula 1 drivers at the movie premiere, giving their outfits scathing reviews, claiming 'the people who dressed them failed them.'

Guy is not a fan of F1, so had no prior biases as to teams or drivers, not even knowing the names of the drivers referring to Yuki Tsunoda as 'this person' and slamming a wide variety of their fashion choices.

Drivers SLAMMED at F1 Movie premiere

Liam Lawson's pinstripe suit came under intense scrutiny, with Guy saying 'there's something wrong with the tailoring' and being disgusted by his 'chunky' shoes.

Tsunoda was praised for his adventurousness, but slammed as 'the outfit is just too large'. Charles Leclerc's look was not working, Isack Hadjar's decision to wear sneakers was a big faux-pas, with Gabriel Bortoleto's $1,000 Zegna sneakers lampooned for being 'inherently corny.'

People keep asking me to do a thread breaking down why these suits don't look great. I gather that these are famous, very well accomplished F1 drivers (I don't know these people). Since I only talk about famous people, I will do a thread. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/I17WqPRcPP — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 17, 2025

Only Pierre Gasly received some sort of praise, being called 'the best of the group' before Guy then decided to criticise him too.

Lewis Hamilton was absent from the group photo, but received a positive review alongside the film's stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, who all 'looked great.'

Both pairs of pants are too slim. Second person's jacket is too short. Both would look better with traditional dress shoes. Personally dislike luxury sneakers like Zegna's. Minimalist sneakers that cost $1,000 are inherently corny. pic.twitter.com/rFKvDgNs3y — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 17, 2025

Guy tried to defend the overall look, claiming that maybe it wasn't the drivers' fault: "Perhaps the F1 drivers were just put in branded clothes. IMO, if you are a celebrity, you should turn down brand deals. Don't wear clothes for money (you don't need more money). Instead, hire a tailor."

Who is Derek Guy?

Guy came to fame for his Twitter/X account @dieworkwear, where he offers fashion tips by using celebrity wardrobes to show what kinds of clothes work best on people of different sizes and ages.

He also shares his political views on social media and his expert putdowns to some of his critics have earned him a huge following.

One person who did not appreciate his criticism was US vice president JD Vance, with the pair engaged in a war of words on X, and Vance threatening to deport the son of Vietnamese immigrants.

Guy responded: "Honestly didn’t expect this is what would happen when I joined a menswear forum 15 years ago. Was originally trying to look nice for someone else’s wedding."

Hopefully if another F1 driver gets married, they might ask the 'Menswear Guy' for some advice first too!

