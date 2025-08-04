close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Brad Pitt in Mexico

Brad Pitt's F1 movie breaks box office record

Brad Pitt's F1 movie breaks box office record

Brad Pitt in Mexico

The F1 movie has proven to be one of Brad Pitt’s most successful box office outings, with the film surpassing all of his previous films.

Since its release in June, the blockbuster has surpassed $545m (£410m) at the global box office, higher than World War Z, which achieved $540m (£407m) and was previously Pitt's most successful film.

Pitt stars in the lead role of the film as aged racing driver Sonny Hayes, who in his 60s miraculously returns to the sport to race for fictional team APX GP.

The movie was directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Lewis Hamilton, with the film also setting a record for Apple Studios as their highest-grossing theatrical release of all time.

Despite the film’s commercial success, the F1 movie has received mixed reviews with the production widely praised, but the content of the film – especially the representation of female characters and the far-fetched plot – has been heavily criticised.

How has the F1 Movie performed at the box office?

While the F1 movie is Pitt’s most lucrative film, it still far off from being the best performing film at the box office in 2025.

The highest grossing film at the box office worldwide is Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2, which has earnt $1.8billion (£1.3billion) worldwide.

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch comes in second with $1billion (£753million) and A Minecraft Movie is the third highest at $955million (£719million).

In the current list of the worldwide box office in 2025, the F1 movie is the eighth most successful film, just below Superman at $551 million (£414million) and above Captain America: Brave New World.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton admits Ferrari turmoil as champion upset over Hungarian GP investigation

READ MORE: Inside Hamilton's staggering $450M net worth: Ferrari salary, real estate value & more

F1 RESULTS: McLaren title rivals stage thriller as Hamilton hits rock bottom

READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after ANOTHER Hamilton battle

Related

Lewis Hamilton F1 Brad Pitt Sonny Hayes APX GP
Michael Schumacher’s daughter claims championship victory after major family milestone
F1 News & Gossip

Michael Schumacher’s daughter claims championship victory after major family milestone

  • July 19, 2025 13:55
Geri Horner faces spiralling debt amid Christian Horner Red Bull sacking
F1 News & Gossip

Geri Horner faces spiralling debt amid Christian Horner Red Bull sacking

  • July 13, 2025 16:57

Latest News

Kelly Piquet

Kelly Piquet goes quiet on social media and reveals the reasons why

  • 24 minutes ago
F1 Movie

Brad Pitt's F1 movie breaks box office record

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Cadillac 'agree terms' with F1 driver over 2026 seat

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 tycoon pleads guilty over corruption scandal

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2025

F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Social

Sky F1 pundit gets police escort after Hungarian GP

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • 28 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

  • 28 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july
 Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn
75.000+ views

Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn

  • 17 july
 F1 News Today: Wolff and Horner partnership plan revealed as Hamilton 'could quit Ferrari' over key personnel change
50.000+ views

F1 News Today: Wolff and Horner partnership plan revealed as Hamilton 'could quit Ferrari' over key personnel change

  • 18 july
 FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix
50.000+ views

FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix

  • 26 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x