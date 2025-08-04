Brad Pitt's F1 movie breaks box office record

The F1 movie has proven to be one of Brad Pitt’s most successful box office outings, with the film surpassing all of his previous films.

Since its release in June, the blockbuster has surpassed $545m (£410m) at the global box office, higher than World War Z, which achieved $540m (£407m) and was previously Pitt's most successful film.

Pitt stars in the lead role of the film as aged racing driver Sonny Hayes, who in his 60s miraculously returns to the sport to race for fictional team APX GP.

The movie was directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Lewis Hamilton, with the film also setting a record for Apple Studios as their highest-grossing theatrical release of all time.

Despite the film’s commercial success, the F1 movie has received mixed reviews with the production widely praised, but the content of the film – especially the representation of female characters and the far-fetched plot – has been heavily criticised.

How has the F1 Movie performed at the box office?

While the F1 movie is Pitt’s most lucrative film, it still far off from being the best performing film at the box office in 2025.

The highest grossing film at the box office worldwide is Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2, which has earnt $1.8billion (£1.3billion) worldwide.

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch comes in second with $1billion (£753million) and A Minecraft Movie is the third highest at $955million (£719million).

In the current list of the worldwide box office in 2025, the F1 movie is the eighth most successful film, just below Superman at $551 million (£414million) and above Captain America: Brave New World.

